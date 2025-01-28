Yooka-Replaylee will feature Shovel Knight again

Playtonic Games has announced that Yooka-Replaylee will once again feature a cameo from Shovel Knight, but with a twist.

You see, Yooka-Replaylee is rather a do-over for the game, meaning that everything is pretty much improved upon from the original release. To that end, the developer has announced the Shovel Knight quest is new and improved, and that the Knight themselves looks shiner “and shovel…ier” than ever.

Check out our blue friend in the new trailer, below:

The year of the lizard and the bat is here! Kicking off the 10th anniversary year of Playtonic, we sent a pager to our friends over at Yacht Club Games saying that their shovel-wielding hero has taken the wrong exit at the roundabout (or rotary) and ended up in our game again. We were told we can keep him for a while, so excited to share that Shovel Knight will make his courageous return in Yooka-Replaylee. In addition to a shiny coat of paint, the wielder of the shovel blade also comes with a new and improved quest for you to undertake for one of those shiny Pagies. Playtonic officially turns 10 years old in February and to celebrate we have something very exciting to share with you very soon. He’s been waiting for his turn.

Here’s a rundown of what’s new to this redux of the game, according to Steam:

MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER – With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.

NEW AND IMPROVED CHALLENGES – Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!

NEW COLLECTIBLE CURRENCY – Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine.

NAVIGATING THE WORLD – Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!

VENDI HAS PLENTY TO OFFER – Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customise your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

REVISED CONTROLS & CAMERA – A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze.

A DREAMY ORCHESTRAL SOUNDTRACK – The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears.

Yooka-Replaylee is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.