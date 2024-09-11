HyperX Cloud III headset review

I must admit there was a time when I lamented spending my hard earned money on video game accessories like controllers and headsets. Compared to brand spanking new video games I didn’t feel like these purchases were exciting, but as I’ve grown older these convenient pieces of tech with snazzy new features get me just as giddy as the games I play using them. After reviewing a lovely selection of headsets over the years my bar is now rather high, but despite this, the HyperX Cloud III did not disappoint me.

First impressions are so important when it comes to new tech, and immediately the HyperX Cloud III ensured we got off on the right foot. The aluminium casing means that you know you’ve got a premium product in your hands, with enough weight to feel that this isn’t a cheap product. Admittedly the all black colour of headset I was sent for this review doesn’t exactly stand out from the crowd, but with a snazzier red and black combo available there are options depending on your tastes.

If I’m going to be wearing a headset for long sessions of tense multiplayer gaming then one of my highest priorities is always going to be comfort. Too many headsets have left me with a sweaty head and clammy ears in the past, and now that I’ve tried more pleasant options I refuse to go back. Thankfully the HyperX Cloud III is incredibly comfy: it just feels cosy thanks to the memory foam ear cups, with only light clamping when worn so it doesn’t cause the dreaded sweaty head. The comfort doesn’t come at the cost of structural integrity either, as this headset is build to survive a beating from an upset gamer who has just been sniped from across the map.

Nothing about the comfort or build quality of these headphones would matter if the sound quality wasn’t wonderful, but thankfully the HyperX Cloud III is no slouch in this department. The audio is lovely and by default ensures a balanced profile that’s great (although perhaps a little lacking in the bass department). Obviously for the mid-range £90 price point it also can’t compete with the most ridiculously premium headsets that cost five times the price, but as long as you’re not a particularly picky audiophile you’ll likely be delighted by the crisp audio that’s gives you the edge in a tense FPS shoot off.

Continuing the theme of the HyperX Cloud III knocking it out the park, let’s talk about the mic quality. I’ve not come across a more clear mic in testing than that of the Cloud III, and admittedly it sounds a smidge unnatural to implement that sound, but when it ensures everything you say is heard by your teammates it’s a trade off I was more than willing to make. It does mean that for streamers this is unlikely to be the all purpose headset you’re looking for, but there are plenty of other headsets that put that particular niche ahead of those who just want to play games with their mates.

For me there’s nothing better than getting a new piece of tech and slowly discovering the little things that make it special, especially when these improve your day to day use. One of the most clever little things about the HyperX Cloud III is the tiny red light on the end of the microphone, which lights up when you’re muted. Gone are the embarrassing days of talking to yourself on mute, because you’ll always know if you’ve pressed that button. Another small but appreciated part of the Cloud III is the volume wheel, which is easy to adjust to even the most minute level. The little details have been carefully constructed here, and lead to a better overall experience.

If there’s one negative that makes the HyperX Cloud III fall short of other headsets I’ve reviewed and used for years, it’s the lack of Bluetooth. Now admittedly this headset is sold as a gaming headset and not one that “does it all”, but for even a slightly cheaper price you could buy a headset that you can use for everything like the Rig 600 Pro. If that’s not what you’re looking for then you’ll be more than happy in camp HyperX though, and it’s hard to feel bad about that purchasing decision when your head is getting a warm foamy hug from this premium metal product.

For the mid tier price point there aren’t a whole lot of better headset options than the HyperX Cloud III. With great sound quality, a particularly clear mic, and a whole lot of comfort, this headset does pretty much everything you could want from a dedicated gaming device. The lack of Bluetooth does mean you can’t use it for all your audio needs, but if that’s not an issue for you then the Cloud III is a seriously easy purchase.