Philips Momentum 559M1RYV review

The first TV monitor designed for Xbox is an absolute monster. A technical beast in both size and performance, playing games like Flight Simulator on it blew me away. Not only do games look stunning on it, the HDMI 2.1 port allows certain games to be played in both 4K and at 120fps, making it one of the best ways to experience the power of the Xbox Series X. Although there aren’t a lot of exclusives on Xbox Series X right now, I was able to test Gears 5, Psychonauts 2, and Battlefield V. The future of the console is looking bright, especially if you choose this monitor to play on.

The 55″ display is crisp, offering stunning visuals and excellent audio. Thanks to the built-in soundbar from Bowers & Wilkins, the audio comes out clear, and constantly impressed me. Playing The Artful Escape made it obvious just how good the soundbar performs, as it’s a game where its soundtrack is paramount to the overall experience. Every little detail in the game’s audio came through excellently. Even in bigger AAA games, the sound effects flowed through the bar, making every creak, bang, and detail easy to hear.

The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV boasts a low input lag, and its noticeable when playing games that require quick thinking and quick firing. The low latency helped to provide smooth gameplay whatever the challenge. Gears 5 is known for constant gunplay and combat, and having button inputs registering so fast made each push of the trigger register with lightning-fast efficiency.

CHECK THIS OUT: The Rapoo webcams are great budget cameras | Our review

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV: Magnificent performance

The wide range of colours contribute to an excellent time when playing games from the Xbox catalog too. Darker games, or sections set at night provide clearer visuals when picking out enemies. Thanks to the range on offer, and different HDR settings, you’re not lost when it comes to seeing everything on screen.

These enhancements are also thanks to the Ambiglow technology. Everything on screen is continuously improved as you play, meaning brightness is adapted thanks to the light emitted from the monitor. Colours always look stunning, as this brightness is always monitored to provide the best view possible. LowBlue helps with eye strain as well. You should never sit too close to your screen, but this tech means the monitor helps with eye straining if you’re spending a lot of time in front of the screen.

It may cost quite a bit of money, but I’ve not seen a monitor like this before. Firstly, it supports 4K and 120fps for games that are optimised this way. It’s a good investment if you’re thinking about the future. Even now, games have never looked this good. Colours are blod, beautiful, and bounce right off the screen. It performs exquisitely, with tons of options to make sure you get the best performance possible. It’s massive, and might not sit easily in your living room. However, if you have the space, I’d suggest that this is the one to own. A technical marvel and a piece of technology you can’t help but fall in love with from the start.