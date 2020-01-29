Bioshock: The Collection Leads February’s Free PlayStation Plus Line-up

Next month’s PlayStation Plus titles have been announced, ready to go live next Tuesday. It’s a good month, with the trilogy of modern classics Bioshock: The Collection leading the way.

That’s the second month in a row, that we’ve been given a trilogy as one of the offerings. Not bad.

Alongside Bioshock, you’ll be able to build your own family of misfits in The Sims 4.

But wait, what’s this? A third game? Yep, February sees an added bonus joining the usual two-game line-up, with PlayStation VR shooter Firewall Zero Hour blasting its way into your library.

These new games go live next Tuesday (February 4th), leaving you just a few more days to grab last month’s titles.