Baldur’s Gate 3 Gameplay Reveal to Be Shown at PAX East Next Week

In a short video, Larian Studios announced that it will debut Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay at next week’s PAX show.

For those at the show, there will be a short Q&A session and Larian Studios will host Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay demos at its PAX booth all week long.

For those of us unable to attend PAX, the entire gameplay reveal will be streamed live on Youtube.

Larian Studios has grown to over 350 people since announcing Baldur’s Gate 3 at E3 2019, working on new technology to create this expansive RPG sequel, with “100+ hours” of content.

Considering this is the studio that already brought us the fantastic Divinity: Original Sin 2 back in 2017, I think many of us will be interested to see what Larian Studios does with the Baldur’s Gate licence.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay reveal will take place on February 27th at 15:30 ET, which is 20:30 for those of us in the UK.