2K Partnering With NFL for Multiple New Games

For the first time since 2004, 2K Games is partnering with the National Football League.

Before anyone gets too excited, expecting a rival to EA’s massive Madden series, this partnership is for non-simulation games. Whether this means something akin to the NBA 2K Playgrounds series or something entirely different, not much is known at this point. All we know is that these releases will begin in 2021.

“Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort,” said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. “2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future.”

Stay tuned for more information, as and when any game announcements happen.