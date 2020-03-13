Borderlands 3 Finally Arrives on Steam

Six months after its initial exclusive release on the Epic Games Store, Borderlands 3 on PC has finally made its way to Steam.

It’s coming in at a low price for early adopters, too. The standard edition is down to £24.99 (will normally be £49.99), with the Digital Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions coming in at £32.49 (normally £64.99) and £42.49 (normally £84.99) respectively. These introductory prices will only last until March 20th.

Additionally, from now until April 1st 2020, the Gold Weapons Skin Pack can be grabbed for free on Steam.

Finally, new Steam players will be able to play alongside their Epic Games Launcher friends via never-before-seen cross-play functionality. All thanks to SHiFT matchmaking, players will be able to add each other to friends lists, join co-op parties and generally play together online. Future plans also involve the ability to send weapons between PC formats.

Borderlands 3 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC – now via both the Epic Games Store and Steam.