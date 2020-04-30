F1 2020 First Look Shows Off Circuit Zandvoort

After its recent reveal, Codemasters has decided to show off F1 2020 gameplay for the first time. The first look video takes a look at the new Circuit Zandvoort, home race of Max Verstappen, but sadly postponed for this year’s real-life F1 season.

Codemasters’ Lee Mather, F1 Franchise Game Director, had this to say:

“The team has done an incredible job in recreating every aspect of the circuit. The banked final corner heading into the long straight is something players are going to enjoy… Circuit Zandvoort is highly technical with height variation, blind crests and unsighted braking points and corner apexes. It’s an onslaught on the senses and doesn’t give players a moment to rest.”

That’s not the only “first look” from F1 2020, as the cover art has been revealed too. This includes both the Seventy Edition (marking F1’s 70th anniversary this year) and the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition.

F1 2020 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on July 10th.