Inside Xbox to Debut Xbox Series X Gameplay Next Week

by on April 30, 2020
 

With E3 2020 officially canceled, it looks like Xbox is kicking off its digital offerings a little early. Announced today, there will be Xbox Series X gameplay shown in an Inside Xbox show, next Thursday.

It doesn’t say what we’ll see, but it’s good to know that next gen gameplay will finally be shown.

You’ll be able to check out Inside Xbox next Thursday, May 7th, at 4pm BST. Usually streamed live on Youtube and Mixer.

Gary Bailey