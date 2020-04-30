Inside Xbox to Debut Xbox Series X Gameplay Next Week

With E3 2020 officially canceled, it looks like Xbox is kicking off its digital offerings a little early. Announced today, there will be Xbox Series X gameplay shown in an Inside Xbox show, next Thursday.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within Inside Xbox on Thursday, May 7 at 4pm BST. pic.twitter.com/A7TePRFpZh — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) April 30, 2020

It doesn’t say what we’ll see, but it’s good to know that next gen gameplay will finally be shown.

You’ll be able to check out Inside Xbox next Thursday, May 7th, at 4pm BST. Usually streamed live on Youtube and Mixer.