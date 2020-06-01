Games of June 2020 – The Last of Us Part II, 51 Worldwide Games, Mr Driller Drill Land, Desperados III, and more

With 2019 finally done, 2020 started off a bit slow in January before slowly picking up speed in February, March, and April. If you missed the highlights of 2019, check out all our game of the year coverage here. 2019 was a really good year overall with superb releases on all platforms. While 2020 has some highly anticipated releases, and May was a bit more relaxed as a follow up to April, June sees things get a bit more crowded. Here are the games to look forward to in June 2020:

June 2

Valorant

(PC)

June 5

51 Worldwide Games

(Switch)

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

(PC)

The Outer Worlds

(Switch)

June 9

Ys: Memories of Celceta

(PS4)

June 11

Samurai Shodown

(PC)

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection

(PC)

June 16

Desperados III

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Disintegration

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

June 19

Burnout Paradise Remastered

(Switch)

The Last of Us Part II

(PS4)

June 23

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

(PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Little Town Hero

(PS4)

June 24

Ninjala

(Switch)

June 25

Collar x Malice

(Switch)

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia

(Switch)

Mr. Driller Drill Land

(PC, Switch)

June 29

Blaster Master Zero

(PS4)

Blaster Master Zero 2

(PS4)

June 30

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

(Switch)

