Games of January 2020 – Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Journey to the Savage Planet, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC, and more
With 2019 finally done, 2020 starts off a bit slow with some big games but mostly everyone just recovering from the holiday season. If you missed the highlights of 2019, check out all our game of the year coverage here. 2019 was a really good year overall with superb releases on all platforms. While 2020 has some highly anticipated releases, January begins with a game I’ve been looking forward to for years and some interesting releases. Here are the games to look forward to in January 2020:
January 3
Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
(Switch)
January 9
(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
(PC)
January 14
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack
(PS4, Switch, PC)
January 15
Puzzles and Dragons Gold
(Switch)
January 17
(PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
(Switch)
January 23
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
(Switch)
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
(PC)
January 28
Journey to the Savage Planet
(PS4, Xbox One, PC)
(PC)
January 29
Coffee Talk
(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
What are you looking forward to this month?