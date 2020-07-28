0 comments

Street Fighter V Summer Update Stream Coming Next Week

July 28, 2020
 

Good news for Street Fighter V fans! Next week sees reveals of what’s coming next to the modern fighting classic.

The stream will take place at 6pm UK time on August 5th, and you can expect to learn about the future of its eSports scene as well as the reveals of some Season V content!

You’ll be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

