Street Fighter V Summer Update Stream Coming Next Week

Good news for Street Fighter V fans! Next week sees reveals of what’s coming next to the modern fighting classic.

A Street Fighter V Summer Update is coming your way! Join us and some special guests on August 5 for the future of #SFVCE, including Season V character reveals, esports news and more! #SFVSummerUpdate 🔔 https://t.co/Wy2eNl7gRN

🗓 Aug 5, 2020

🕗 10:00AM PDT pic.twitter.com/C4f6qW4wMZ — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 28, 2020

The stream will take place at 6pm UK time on August 5th, and you can expect to learn about the future of its eSports scene as well as the reveals of some Season V content!

You’ll be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.