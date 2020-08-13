DIRT 5 Soundtrack Revealed

With DIRT 5 revving up for its October release, albeit with a slight delay after it was pushed back a week, Codemasters has released the tracklist for the racer’s soundtrack.

Headlined by top acts like Stormzy and The Prodigy (do the young ‘uns actually remember them?), the soundtrack already boasts 40 tracks. More will be announced in due time, but have a look at what’s currently in-store for the game:

Artist Song American Authors Microphone [habitat remix] Arkells Years In The Making Barns Courtney Fun Never Ends Car Seat Headrest Hollywood Chaka Khan Like Sugar Child of the Parish Thread The Needles Eye Dinosaur Pile-Up Back Foot EOB Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit Floating Points LesAlpx Foals In Degrees Hero The Band Shout Hockey Dad I Missed Out Inhaler We Have To Move On Jamie N Commons Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right JOHN J PRESLEY Left MASON Dance, Shake, Move New Found Glory Hit or Miss NOISY Oi ATM Oh The Larceny Check It Out Pearl Jam Who Ever Said Sports Team The Races Starcrawler Home Alone Stormzy Pop Boy (ft. Aitch) Tesla Tied To The Tracks The Academic SUPERLIKE The Amazons Mother The Bloody Beetroots + Jet My Name Is Thunder The Chemical Brothers Bango THE HARA Friends The Heavy A Whole Lot of Love The Killers Caution The Mysterines Gasoline The Prodigy Timebomb Zone THE SHERLOCKS Magic Man The Shoes Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix) Twin Atlantic Volcano Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Drive Me Mad Weshly Arms Never Be The Same WOLFMOTHER Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester) YUNGBLUD Tin Pan Boy

If you fancy listening to a sample right now, you can head over to Spotify to get some of that goodness in your ears.

Codemasters has also partnered with Globe and Universal Music UK for an official soundtrack featuring new music, exclusive to DIRT 5. Artists include Sea Girls, Broken Witt Rebels, High Contrast, NOISY, KOKO, Prospa and Saronde. The OST will be available via music streaming platforms to coincide with the release of the game.

“DIRT 5 is innovating the racing category, delivering a next-generation experience while taking inspiration from previous DIRT titles,” said Stephen Root, VP of Development Creative Services at Codemasters. “The soundtrack follows the same principles with the vibrancy of the new, and a nod to the previous generation with exciting fresh music from established global icons.”

DIRT 5 will arrive on October 16th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will come to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later in the year, supporting both Xbox’s Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade system. A Google Stadia release is also planned for early 2021.