DIRT 5 Soundtrack Revealed

August 13, 2020
 

With DIRT 5 revving up for its October release, albeit with a slight delay after it was pushed back a week, Codemasters has released the tracklist for the racer’s soundtrack.

Headlined by top acts like Stormzy and The Prodigy (do the young ‘uns actually remember them?), the soundtrack already boasts 40 tracks. More will be announced in due time, but have a look at what’s currently in-store for the game:

Artist Song
American Authors Microphone [habitat remix]
Arkells Years In The Making
Barns Courtney Fun Never Ends
Car Seat Headrest Hollywood
Chaka Khan Like Sugar
Child of the Parish Thread The Needles Eye
Dinosaur Pile-Up Back Foot
EOB Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit
Floating Points LesAlpx
Foals In Degrees
Hero The Band Shout
Hockey Dad I Missed Out
Inhaler We Have To Move On
Jamie N Commons Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right
JOHN J PRESLEY Left
MASON Dance, Shake, Move
New Found Glory Hit or Miss
NOISY Oi ATM
Oh The Larceny Check It Out
Pearl Jam Who Ever Said
Sports Team The Races
Starcrawler Home Alone
Stormzy Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)
Tesla Tied To The Tracks
The Academic SUPERLIKE
The Amazons Mother
The Bloody Beetroots + Jet My Name Is Thunder
The Chemical Brothers Bango
THE HARA Friends
The Heavy A Whole Lot of Love
The Killers Caution
The Mysterines Gasoline
The Prodigy Timebomb Zone
THE SHERLOCKS Magic Man
The Shoes Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
Twin Atlantic Volcano
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Drive Me Mad
Weshly Arms Never Be The Same
WOLFMOTHER Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)
YUNGBLUD Tin Pan Boy

If you fancy listening to a sample right now, you can head over to Spotify to get some of that goodness in your ears.

Codemasters has also partnered with Globe and Universal Music UK for an official soundtrack featuring new music, exclusive to DIRT 5. Artists include Sea Girls, Broken Witt Rebels, High Contrast, NOISY, KOKO, Prospa and Saronde. The OST will be available via music streaming platforms to coincide with the release of the game.

“DIRT 5 is innovating the racing category, delivering a next-generation experience while taking inspiration from previous DIRT titles,” said Stephen Root, VP of Development Creative Services at Codemasters. “The soundtrack follows the same principles with the vibrancy of the new, and a nod to the previous generation with exciting fresh music from established global icons.”

DIRT 5 will arrive on October 16th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will come to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later in the year, supporting both Xbox’s Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade system. A Google Stadia release is also planned for early 2021.

