DIRT 5 Soundtrack Revealed

With DIRT 5 revving up for its October release, albeit with a slight delay after it was pushed back a week, Codemasters has released the tracklist for the racer’s soundtrack.
Headlined by top acts like Stormzy and The Prodigy (do the young ‘uns actually remember them?), the soundtrack already boasts 40 tracks. More will be announced in due time, but have a look at what’s currently in-store for the game:
|Artist
|Song
|American Authors
|Microphone [habitat remix]
|Arkells
|Years In The Making
|Barns Courtney
|Fun Never Ends
|Car Seat Headrest
|Hollywood
|Chaka Khan
|Like Sugar
|Child of the Parish
|Thread The Needles Eye
|Dinosaur Pile-Up
|Back Foot
|EOB
|Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit
|Floating Points
|LesAlpx
|Foals
|In Degrees
|Hero The Band
|Shout
|Hockey Dad
|I Missed Out
|Inhaler
|We Have To Move On
|Jamie N Commons
|Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right
|JOHN J PRESLEY
|Left
|MASON
|Dance, Shake, Move
|New Found Glory
|Hit or Miss
|NOISY
|Oi ATM
|Oh The Larceny
|Check It Out
|Pearl Jam
|Who Ever Said
|Sports Team
|The Races
|Starcrawler
|Home Alone
|Stormzy
|Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)
|Tesla
|Tied To The Tracks
|The Academic
|SUPERLIKE
|The Amazons
|Mother
|The Bloody Beetroots + Jet
|My Name Is Thunder
|The Chemical Brothers
|Bango
|THE HARA
|Friends
|The Heavy
|A Whole Lot of Love
|The Killers
|Caution
|The Mysterines
|Gasoline
|The Prodigy
|Timebomb Zone
|THE SHERLOCKS
|Magic Man
|The Shoes
|Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
|Twin Atlantic
|Volcano
|Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
|Drive Me Mad
|Weshly Arms
|Never Be The Same
|WOLFMOTHER
|Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)
|YUNGBLUD
|Tin Pan Boy
If you fancy listening to a sample right now, you can head over to Spotify to get some of that goodness in your ears.
Codemasters has also partnered with Globe and Universal Music UK for an official soundtrack featuring new music, exclusive to DIRT 5. Artists include Sea Girls, Broken Witt Rebels, High Contrast, NOISY, KOKO, Prospa and Saronde. The OST will be available via music streaming platforms to coincide with the release of the game.
“DIRT 5 is innovating the racing category, delivering a next-generation experience while taking inspiration from previous DIRT titles,” said Stephen Root, VP of Development Creative Services at Codemasters. “The soundtrack follows the same principles with the vibrancy of the new, and a nod to the previous generation with exciting fresh music from established global icons.”
DIRT 5 will arrive on October 16th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will come to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later in the year, supporting both Xbox’s Smart Delivery and PlayStation’s free upgrade system. A Google Stadia release is also planned for early 2021.