Brand new Fortnite Special Edition Switch to launch in October

Fortnite fans are in for a treat with the news that a Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition bundle will be launching in Europe at the end of October.

The special bundle will include:

Nintendo Switch console with a unique Fortnite design on the back

Exclusive yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R)

Nintendo Switch dock with a unique Fortnite design

Fortnite pre-installed

Wildcat Bundle download code, giving access to the Wildcat Outfit and two additional styles, a Sleek Strike Back Bling and two additional styles, and 2000 V-Bucks

Fortnite launched on Nintendo’s console in June 2018, and since then has become the most downloaded game every on Nintendo hardware in Europe, with millions of players battling it out on the TV or in handheld mode every week.

The Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle, with a unique Fortnite design and exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Cons will launch in Europe on 30 October, 2020.