Epic Games Store’s Halloween Sale is now live

The Epic Games Store Halloween Sale is now live, featuring up to 75% off selected titles including Predator Hunting Grounds (was £31.99, now £19.19), Alan Wake (was £11.39, now £2.84), and Amnesia: The Dark Descent (was £14.99, now £1.49).

The sale includes plenty of discounts on some incredible games, both horror-related and not, so it’s definitely worth having a look at what is on offer. Dead Cells, World War Z, Red Dead Redemption 2, and this year’s Mortal Shell and Crysis Remastered are all on offer, so go check it out and grab yourself a bargain at the sale’s landing page. The sale runs until November 5 at 11am EDT.