Grab some great Xbox deals for Black Friday

To coincide with Black Friday, Microsoft has dropped its prices on several Xbox games and accessories, as well as announcing offers on Xbox products from a wide range of partner retailers. Whether you’re looking for some notable deals on exclusive games or in the market for a new controller, now is a great time to purchase. For more about the Xbox Black Friday details visit the Microsoft UK News Centre here.

The gaming offers outlined below are available at all participating UK and Ireland retailers starting November 2, 2020 through December 2, 2020:

Save up to 75% off on first-party Xbox games

Save up to £10 / €10 on Xbox controllers

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller in Black, White, Blue – save £8/€8

Xbox One Wireless Controllers – save £10/€10

Get Sea of Thieves “Parrot Starter Bundle” for free with a three-month Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription ERP £23.99/€29.99

Get £20 off ERP for the Xbox One S (available November 22, 2020 – December 31, 2020)