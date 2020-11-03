Slime fans everywhere have something to celebrate, as the Dragon Quest XI S Demo is available now. The definitive edition of the acclaimed JRPG is coming next month, so there’s no better time than now to see if you’ll enjoy the changes that S is bringing.

“Square Enix Ltd., invites players around the world to begin their epic journey in DRAGON QUEST®XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ – Definitive Edition with a downloadable demo now available for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, Windows 10 and PC (Steam®). Offering up to 10 hours of content from the opening of the game, players will take on the role of the Luminary, a young man who discovers a destiny that will change his life forever.

The demo showcases new features and quality of life improvements specific to the Definitive Edition, including the ability to speed up battles, Japanese and English audio, a symphonic soundtrack and a photo mode to capture the beautiful vistas as you roam the gorgeous landscape. This content merely scratches the surface of the new features that make up the full game which provides new character stories, an improved crafting system, and the option to play the entire game in 2D like a classic DRAGON QUEST game. Progress from the demo can be carried over to the full game when it releases on December 4, 2020. As an added bonus, players who complete the main scenario of the demo will receive three “Seed of Skill,” which grant players an extra skill point when consumed and can be used either in the demo or upon continuing their save progress in the full game.”

A ten hour demo seems a little overkill, but when you consider how long the full game will be it’s a drop in the ocean. I love when demos give you perks once the game releases too, so give me those Seeds of Skill ASAP.