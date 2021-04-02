Monster Hunter Rise Competition: Win a copy of the game with Steelbook and Palamute & Palico keyrings

If you’ve been dying to get your hands on Monster Hunter Rise but have yet to do so, we’re giving players a chance to win their own copy right here on God is a Geek. All you need to do is follow the instructions below to be in with a chance to win. The Monster Hunter Rise competition is for UK entrants only and runs from today until next Friday (April 9). Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway



You can check out our review on-site, as well as our hefty guide to help you with all aspects of your hunt. We cover the various monsters and how to defeat them. There are also details on all Endemic Life, making gold fast, and capturing monsters. Mick Fraser reviewed it, and had the following to say:

Monster Hunter Rise is a huge, rich game, filled with things to see and challenges to overcome, which manages to feel incredibly accessible to newcomers while still catering to the veterans. It’s a superb entry to the Switch’s bustling library, but more than that, it’s a stunning example of a game created by a dev team that know exactly what they’re doing.