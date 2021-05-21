Inside the Accessibility features of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ahead of its launch on June 11, Insomniac Games has given a deeper look into a few of the key accessibility features in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Using key aspects and learnings from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as their foundation, Insomniac highlight some of the most notable features brought over and adapted to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, as well as share further insights on the use of; Contrast Options, Shortcuts & Game Speed and Toggles in the upcoming title.

Michele Zorrilla, Advanced Senior User Experience Researcher, Insomniac Games explained:

“We’re excited about the future of accessibility and the continued expansion of inclusive features. Like with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, we’re able to transfer new features from game to game and are building a foundation that will grow our accessibility features and allow our games to reach more players.”

Some of the key accessibility features include:

Contrast options. Designed to make key information in the game world stand out for players who are blind or have low vision.

You can find all the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart accessibility details on the SIE blog here.