Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin post-launch roadmap revealed

Capcom has revealed an extensive post-launch road map for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin ahead of its release later this month. Monster Hunter series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Director Kenji Oguro have offered an in-depth look at the post-launch content coming to the game. Additionally, they also showcased some co-op gameplay, a new story trailer, and more. The new story trailer provides one final look at the gripping narrative we can expect in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Meanwhile, the extensive post-launch roadmap also detailed the challenging and rewarding end-game content awaiting Monster Riders after the game’s July 9, 2021 release on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 post-launch roadmap announced

In addition to the already announced first post-launch update, which brings the fan-favorite Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise as a ridable Monstie to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on July 15, today’s special program detailed five additional free updates coming to the game through October 2021. Title Update 2 arrives on August 5, and introduces the gilded Elder Dragon Kulve Taroth as a new co-op quest. However, Kulve Taroth will not be available as a ridable Monstie. Instead, her materials will be invaluable for crafting powerful new equipment. This update will also introduce Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos as additional Monsties.

Title Update 3 arrives in early September, and brings Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin as new Monsties! In late September, Title Update 4 delivers Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex. Also, Kulve Taroth returns in a new high-difficulty co-op quest offering even greater rewards. In October, Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian swoop in as part of Title Update 5. We will also see the arrival of a special mysterious monster. It will be part of a highly difficult co-op quest that offers materials for crafting incredibly powerful equipment.

Co-op gameplay revealed

During the co-op gameplay reveal, Tsujimoto-san and Oguro-san provided an extensive look at the many ways that players can collaborate in co-op expeditions. This includes exploration, strategizing on combat, discovering Monster Dens, selecting eggs, and hatching new and unique Monsties. We also get a glimpse of how the original Monster Hunter Stories was first created. The pair then discuss what they set out to accomplish with a sequel and their design inspirations.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has a free Trial Version on Nintendo Switch. The PC free Trial Version releases on July 9, 2021, alongside the release of the full version of the game. Both Trial Versions allow save data transfer to the full game. Additionally, Nintendo Switch players with save data from the free Trial Version of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will also receive a special “Kinship Talisman” when linked with Monster Hunter Rise.

In addition to the Standard Edition (physical and digital on Nintendo Switch), Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin also has a digital-only Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes a number of cosmetic options. Players can customize their appearance with Razewing layered armor sets and a Nergigante-inspired hairstyle. They can also use the Kuan Coat outfit to alter the appearance of the Wyverian companion Ena. Additionally, you can choose between two new outfits for the returning felyne pawtner Navirou, and two sticker sets depicting the various characters that players encounter during their journey.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches on July 9, 2021 on PC and Nintendo Switch