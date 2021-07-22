PlayStation Summer Sale 2021 now live

0 comments
The PlayStation Summer Sale 2021 is now live on the PS Store, offering tons of great discounts on a wide range of different games. There’re hundreds of games across PS4 and PS5 with a significant reduction, so it’s well worth checking out if you fancy something new to get your teeth into. Here are just a few of the offers:
FIFA 21 – £12.59
Returnal – £52.49
Hitman 3 – £27.49
Disco Elysium – £19.79
Yakuza: Like a Dragon – £35.74
Mass Effect Legendary Edition – £46.79
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – £25.74
Immortals Fenyx Rising – £29.99