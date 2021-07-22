0 comments

PlayStation Summer Sale 2021 now live

July 22, 2021
PlayStation Summer Sale 2021
 

The PlayStation Summer Sale 2021 is now live on the PS Store, offering tons of great discounts on a wide range of different games. There’re hundreds of games across PS4 and PS5 with a significant reduction, so it’s well worth checking out if you fancy something new to get your teeth into. Here are just a few of the offers:

FIFA 21 – £12.59

Returnal – £52.49

Hitman 3 – £27.49

Disco Elysium – £19.79

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – £35.74

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – £46.79

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – £25.74

Immortals Fenyx Rising – £29.99

