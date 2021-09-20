NHL 22 elite players with Superstar X-Factor abilities revealed

While many of the sport-game-playing player base is eagerly awaiting the October 1st release of FIFA 22, NHL 22 is going to be hot on the heels of it, hitting consoles on October 15th, and EA Sports has revealed the 50 elite players who will have the Superstar X-Factor.

Here’s the official word on what that X-Factor means:

NHL 22 features two tiers of Superstar X-Factor abilities: game-changing Zone abilities and enhanced Superstar abilities. Each player receives one Zone ability that defines them and a secondary set of Superstar abilities. The actual function of any Superstar X-Factor ability always remains the same, but its level of boost changes between Zone or Superstar assignments. Superstar X-Factors are inspired by the league’s top talent, bringing their exceptional abilities to the NHL 22 experience. Whether it’s a blistering slapshot, precision passing, explosive speed on the rush, or lightning-fast reflexes in front of the net, Superstar X-Factor abilities span all positions on the ice and provide a new layer of class-based competition and strategy to the world’s biggest hockey gaming experience.

And here’s the (long) list of all 50 elite players; their team, and what their skills will be:

Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs Shock and Awe –

Boost Shots after Dekes



Artemi Panarin New York Rangers Make It Snappy –

Boosts Snap Shot from Stride



David Pastrnak Boston Bruins Shnipe –

Elite Catch and Release of Shots



Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers Tape to Tape –

Elite Core Passing



Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche Ankle Breaker –

Deke at Higher Speed



Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche Tape to Tape –

Elite Core Passing Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning Contortionist –

Boosts Wild Saves Ability



Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks Puck on a String –

Elite Stick Handling



Matt Barzal New York Islanders Elite Edges –

Great Speed into Directional Changes



Seth Jones Chicago Blackhawks Quick Pick –

Boosts Puck Interceptions



Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning Stick ‘Em Up –

Boost Stick Checks



Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche Elite Edges –

Great Speed into Directional Changes



Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers All Alone –

Elite Shot on the Breakaway



Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning Make It Snappy –

Boosts Snap Shot from Stride



Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers Wheels –

Great Skating with Puck



Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights Yoink! –

Improves Stick Checks without Penalty



Brad Marchand Boston Bruins Make It Snappy –

Boosts Snap Shot from Stride



Joe Pavelski Dallas Stars Big Tipper –

Elite Level Deflections



Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh Penguins Shnipe –

Elite Catch and Release of Shots



Ryan O’Reilly St. Louis Blues Quick Draw –

Elite Level Faceoffs



Brayden Point Tampa Bay Lightning Wheels –

Great Skating with Puck



Sebastian Aho Carolina Hurricanes Third Eye –

Great Peripheral Passer



Gabriel Landeskog Colorado Avalanche Crease Crasher –

Elite Rebound Opportunist Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins Yoink! –

Improves Stick Checks without Penalty



Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals One Tee –

Elite One-Timers John Carlson Washington Capitals Thunderclap –

Elite Slap Shot from the Point Carey Price Montreal Canadiens Post to Post –

Elite Post to Post Saves Alex DeBrincat Chicago Blackhawks Make It Snappy –

Boosts Snap Shot from Stride



Sean Couturier Philadelphia Flyers Stick ‘Em Up –

Boosts Stick Checks



Kris Letang Pittsburgh Penguins In Reverse –

Elite Back Skating Ability Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins Beauty Backhand –

Elite Backhand Mitch Marner Toronto Maple Leafs Third Eye –

Great Peripheral Passer



Alex Pietrangelo Vegas Golden Knights Shutdown –

Elite 1 on 1 Defending Shea Theodore Vegas Golden Knights Heatseeker –

Elite Wrist Shots Marc Andre Fleury Chicago Blackhawks All or Nothing –

Elite Poke Checking Jonathan Huberdeau Florida Panthers Tape to Tape –

Elite Core Passing



Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks Third Eye –

Great Peripheral Passer



Adam Fox New York Rangers Tape to Tape –

Elite Core Passing



Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild Tape to Tape –

Elite Core Passing



Mika Zibanejad New York Rangers Magnetic –

Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up Mark Scheifele Winnipeg Jets Shnipe –

Elite Catch and Release of Shots



Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg Jets Dialed In –

Elite Poke Checking Jaccob Slavin Carolina Hurricanes Shutdown –

Elite 1 on 1 Defending Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames It’s Tricky –

Elite Trick Shooting Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings Quick Pick –

Boosts Puck Interceptions



Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay Lightning One Tee –

Elite One-Timers Roman Josi Nashville Predators Send It –

Elite Long Passing Jack Eichel Buffalo Sabres Make It Snappy –

Boosts Snap Shot from Stride



Dougie Hamilton New Jersey Devils Heatseeker –

Elite Wrist Shots Kyle Connor Winnipeg Jets Thunderclap –

Elite Slap Shot from the Point

NHL 22 Gameplay Trailer

EA has also just released the list of the biggest Bundesliga stars that will be hitting FIFA 22 in a few weeks.

NHL 22 will be available on Oct. 15, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.