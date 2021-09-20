0 comments

NHL 22 elite players with Superstar X-Factor abilities revealed

by on September 20, 2021
While many of the sport-game-playing player base is eagerly awaiting the October 1st release of FIFA 22, NHL 22 is going to be hot on the heels of it, hitting consoles on October 15th, and EA Sports has revealed the 50 elite players who will have the Superstar X-Factor.

Here’s the official word on what that X-Factor means:

NHL 22 features two tiers of Superstar X-Factor abilities: game-changing Zone abilities and enhanced Superstar abilities. Each player receives one Zone ability that defines them and a secondary set of Superstar abilities. The actual function of any Superstar X-Factor ability always remains the same, but its level of boost changes between Zone or Superstar assignments.

Superstar X-Factors are inspired by the league’s top talent, bringing their exceptional abilities to the NHL 22 experience. Whether it’s a blistering slapshot, precision passing, explosive speed on the rush, or lightning-fast reflexes in front of the net, Superstar X-Factor abilities span all positions on the ice and provide a new layer of class-based competition and strategy to the world’s biggest hockey gaming experience.

And here’s the (long) list of all 50 elite players; their team, and what their skills will be:

Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs Shock and Awe –
Boost Shots after Dekes
Artemi Panarin New York Rangers Make It Snappy –
Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
David Pastrnak Boston Bruins Shnipe –
Elite Catch and Release of Shots
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers Tape to Tape –
Elite Core Passing
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche Ankle Breaker –
Deke at Higher Speed
Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche Tape to Tape –
Elite Core Passing
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning Contortionist –
Boosts Wild Saves Ability
Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks Puck on a String –
Elite Stick Handling
Matt Barzal New York Islanders Elite Edges –
Great Speed into Directional Changes
Seth Jones Chicago Blackhawks Quick Pick –
Boosts Puck Interceptions
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning Stick ‘Em Up –
Boost Stick Checks
Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche Elite Edges –
Great Speed into Directional Changes
Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers All Alone –
Elite Shot on the Breakaway
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning Make It Snappy –
Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers Wheels –
Great Skating with Puck
Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights Yoink! –
Improves Stick Checks without Penalty
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins Make It Snappy –
Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Joe Pavelski Dallas Stars Big Tipper –
Elite Level Deflections
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh Penguins Shnipe –
Elite Catch and Release of Shots
Ryan O’Reilly St. Louis Blues Quick Draw –
Elite Level Faceoffs
Brayden Point Tampa Bay Lightning Wheels –
Great Skating with Puck
Sebastian Aho Carolina Hurricanes Third Eye –
Great Peripheral Passer
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado Avalanche Crease Crasher –
Elite Rebound Opportunist
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins Yoink! –
Improves Stick Checks without Penalty
Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals One Tee –
Elite One-Timers
John Carlson Washington Capitals Thunderclap –
Elite Slap Shot from the Point
Carey Price Montreal Canadiens Post to Post –
Elite Post to Post Saves
Alex DeBrincat Chicago Blackhawks Make It Snappy –
Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Sean Couturier Philadelphia Flyers Stick ‘Em Up –
Boosts Stick Checks
Kris Letang Pittsburgh Penguins In Reverse –
Elite Back Skating Ability
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins Beauty Backhand –
Elite Backhand
Mitch Marner Toronto Maple Leafs Third Eye –
Great Peripheral Passer
Alex Pietrangelo Vegas Golden Knights Shutdown –
Elite 1 on 1 Defending
Shea Theodore Vegas Golden Knights Heatseeker –
Elite Wrist Shots
Marc Andre Fleury Chicago Blackhawks All or Nothing –
Elite Poke Checking
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida Panthers Tape to Tape –
Elite Core Passing
Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks Third Eye –
Great Peripheral Passer
Adam Fox New York Rangers Tape to Tape –
Elite Core Passing
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild Tape to Tape –
Elite Core Passing
Mika Zibanejad New York Rangers Magnetic –
Elite Pass Reception and Puck Pick Up
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg Jets Shnipe –
Elite Catch and Release of Shots
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg Jets Dialed In –
Elite Poke Checking
Jaccob Slavin Carolina Hurricanes Shutdown –
Elite 1 on 1 Defending
Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames It’s Tricky –
Elite Trick Shooting
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings Quick Pick –
Boosts Puck Interceptions
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay Lightning One Tee –
Elite One-Timers
Roman Josi Nashville Predators Send It –
Elite Long Passing
Jack Eichel Buffalo Sabres Make It Snappy –
Boosts Snap Shot from Stride
Dougie Hamilton New Jersey Devils Heatseeker –
Elite Wrist Shots
Kyle Connor Winnipeg Jets Thunderclap –
Elite Slap Shot from the Point

NHL 22 Gameplay Trailer

EA has also just released the list of the biggest Bundesliga stars that will be hitting FIFA 22 in a few weeks.

NHL 22 will be available on Oct. 15, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

