Naruto is now available in Fortnite

It may sound like something we’ve just made up, but Fortnite now has Naruto items available to buy in the item shop.

If you’re reading this after the fact, the items are available as of November 16. It’s actually the first ever anime collaboration in Fortnite’s history. Previously there have been loads of guest characters that have come to Fortnite. Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn arrived not too long ago, as did Neymar Jr.

Here’s the official word on the crossover.

As the first-ever official in-game anime collab, fans will be able to play as their favourite characters in Fortnite from the beloved anime series NARUTO SHIPPUDEN. Including Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake. Players can even glide on down to the Island on the back of Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Beast!

Elsewhere, due to this Fornite Naruto takeover, the paper bomb kunai is being added as a new throwable weapon. On top of that you can find Kakashi Hatake on the island ready to give you ninja-themed quests.

Here’s the list of items landing in the item shop today, though there are more than just these.

Naruto Uzumaki Outfit (with Seventh Hokage variant Style)

Sasuke Uchiha Outfit (with the Sword of Kusanagi Pickaxe)

Sakura Haruno (with Sakura Uchiha variant Style)

Kakashi Hatake (with Black Ops Kakashi variant Style)

Demon Wind Shuriken Back Bling

Snake Sword

Kunai Pickaxe (with Black variant Style)

Kurama Glider

Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen

Ramen Break Emote

You can find out more on the official blog, which details more of the emotes and outfits.