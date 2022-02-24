Elden Ring Arsenal Charm Guide | Increase your Equip Load

Elden Ring is tough enough without having to roll around battles or boss arenas like a misshapen bowling ball. If you do find yourself “fat rolling”, chances are you’ve pushed your equipment load into “heavy”. While you can increase your load and stamina by putting points into Endurance when you level up, after, say, 15 to 18 you’re often better served putting those points into other things. An item called the Arsenal Charm can help a lot with this.

Classes that benefit most from high stamina are likely to be very melee-focused, and you’ll want to be increasing your Strength, Dexterity and Vigor instead of pouring points into Endurance. Luckily, though, there is another way to boost your Equip Load, and we’re going to tell you what it is. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Arsenal Charm.

What is the Arsenal Charm?

It’s a Talisman you can equip that raises your maximum equipment load by around 10 points, which is massive. If you’re a melee fighter who wants to wear heavy armour or a jack of all trades who needs to spread the weight of a sword, crossbow and shield, then it’s one of the best Talismans you can find. It’s also pretty easy to get hold of if you know how.

Where is the Arsenal Charm?

Unlike a lot of good gear, the Arsenal Charm isn’t hidden in a chest or held by a boss. Instead, it’s in the possession of a friendly NPC called Nepheli Loux. You’ll find her in Stormveil Castle, very close to Godric the Grafted‘s boss arena. She’ll be paying her respects to a massive knight she just killed, and will talk to you when she’s done. If you can’t find her, she’s near a minor Erdtree in the castle courtyard, before the steps up to Godric’s door and the Secluded Cell Site of Grace.

You need to exhaust her dialogue until she starts repeating things, and then head off to Godric. Her sign will now be on the ground near the door and you can summon her. She’s actually very useful in the Godric fight, too. She doesn’t do a lot of damage but she draws Godric’s aggro and keeps his attention on her, and she has a decent amount of health, too.

After you beat Godric, head back to the Roundtable Hold. You’ll find Nepheli near the PvP vendor, and if you exhaust her dialogue again, she’ll hand you the Talisman as a thank you for killing Godric.

Anything else I should know?

We were attacked in the Hold by one of the NPCs when we returned, and as yet we don’t know what triggered it, so be aware it could happen. The fight wasn’t too tough and we received a nice set of armour for winning, but go in prepared after Godric falls just in case.

Also, head to the balcony in the Roundtable Hold if you met Rogier in Stormveil. Tell him Godric is dead and he’ll give you a rapier with a decent Weapon Art on it for your trouble.

