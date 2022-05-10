New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak event shows off new monsters, mechanics and more

With the expansion set to drop soon, Capcom decided that we needed a new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak event. It is available to watch in full on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel, and shows off a whole host of new monsters, the new Switch Skill Swap ability, and quest types. It’s well worth checking out if you can’t contain your excitement before June 30th.

“Known as the “thousand-edged dragon”, the Flying Wyvern Seregios makes a triumphant return in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This incredibly territorial combatant is known for its high-flying maneuvers and incredibly sharp Bladescales coating its body. Hunters caught unaware when Seregios sheds its scales run the risk of receiving the “bleed” status, so they should keep their weapons sharp and their wits sharper. In addition to returning monsters receiving new abilities and behaviors when appearing in Master Rank quests, two new subspecies for monsters introduced in Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving in the expansion. The newly unveiled Aurora Somnacanth releases a constant chilling mist that threatens to freeze anything that gets too close. This adaptation allows it to smoothly glide across ice to strike prey, and exhale a powerful ice breath. Magma Almudron on the other hand, prefers the intense heat of the Lava Caverns, and augments its attacks with molten stone to overwhelm any would-be hunters.

While all of these monsters are more than capable of bringing hunters to their knees, the Elder Dragon Malzeno has the capacity to bring entire kingdoms crumbling down. Malzeno commands a mysterious swarm of parasitic entities that capture and then absorb the energy of their prey. When engaging directly in combat, the Elder Dragon attacks with an elegance and ferocity worthy of its inspiration, the vampire. Once it inflicts its prey with the “bloodblight” status, the two begin a duel to determine whose life force will run out first. Should the hunter fail, Malzeno evolves into an even more terrible form to wreak havoc on their surviving foes.

In order to meet these calamitous forces head-on, hunters who arrive at Elgado Outpost will need to find new ways to approach combat. While Kamura village is renowned for its unique Wirebug techniques, including Silkbind Attacks and Wyvern Riding, hunters summoned to the Kingdom will learn new Switch Skills and also have the ability to use the new Switch Skill Swap ability. Switch Skill Swap enables hunters to assign Switch Skills to two different loadouts which can be changed on the fly during a hunt. The added flexibility of choosing which skills are best for any situation allows a practiced hunter to overcome almost any obstacle. Hunters who find themselves under attack while performing a Switch Skill Swap can also perform a Swap Evade in any direction to avoid danger, or reposition for a continued assault.”