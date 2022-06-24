Air Twister launches today on Apple Arcade

Yu Suzuki has today launched their 3D fantasy adventure shooter Air Twister exclusively on Apple Arcade. You’ll find yourself soaring through the sky and beyond as Princess Arch. The destiny of your planet is in your hands as you fight off alien invaders to save your home.

Air Twister is the latest in a trend of games from Japanese developers hitting Apple Arcade. Others include Mistwalker Corp.‘s Fantasian, Platinum Games’ World of Demons, and Konami’s Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls.

Other Apple Arcade updates

Angry Birds Reloaded — Adds the new Midsummer update, which includes a new Episode featuring the Midsummer sun, mayhem, and mosquitoes.

— Adds the new Midsummer update, which includes a new Episode featuring the Midsummer sun, mayhem, and mosquitoes. Gear.Club Stradale — Kicks off the next Super Carta in-game event. This time players can win a Porsche Cayman GT4 if their club completes 100% of the Carta. Clubs that have not completed the Carta will receive a discount on the purchase of the car via the in-game currency in the amount of the effort they have made. This update also adds the ability for players to open up car parts in the Shared Parking and Car Dealer.

MasterChef: Let's Cook! — This latest update introduces Duels, a new mode where players can challenge friends or online opponents for their favorite recipe. Players can also check out weekly themed competitions, a new story episode (Episode 13), and seasonal summer-themed items.

PAC-MAN Party Royale — Kicks off a new Festival season, including new outfits and outfits sets, new emotes, and XP boosters.

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis — Hit the court and try out the brand new Tournament mode. This update also adds a new character (Susie) and five episode story, three Pro rackets, and three Pro courts.

Zookeeper World — The game adds the ability for players to customize the Zookeeper character, 20 new Puzzle Stages, new baby animal types, new equipment, a new Star Collection quest, a new minigame (Stick Rabbit Ropé), and new weekly Mission of the Week events.

Star Trek: Legends — Introduces new Hero (Seska) and adds new dedicated Hero event to Dungeons.

Air Twister is out now on Apple Arcade.