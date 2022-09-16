Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC edition finally has a release date

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC edition has been “coming soon” for a long time but now we have a firm date, and it’s October 19th, 2022.

Containing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, it was a superb package on PS5, offering lots of new features that take advantage of the PS5 DualSense.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC edition is “optimized for PC with PC-centric quality-of-life enhancements such as reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and so much more”, says Rochelle Snyder, Senior Manager Communications at Naughty Dog,

Experience haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects designed for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection by playing with the DualSense controller through a wired connection to your PC. With support for the DualShock 4 controller, a wide range of other gamepads and keyboard and mouse, you can leave your mark on the map any way you like and further customize your experience with full control remapping, controller icon lock, and ignore input options. For those that want to brighten things up even more try out RGB support for Razer Chroma peripherals and Chroma Link compatible devices, as well as for Logitech and Corsair models.

In our review of the PS5 version, Chris White said: “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection features the two best entries in the series enhanced to perfection. With improvements to their visuals, faster load times, and DualSense features that work wonders in engaging you further with the gameplay, it’s an amazing collection. I enjoyed playing through them both again. Each title holds a special place in my heart, and with all the additional improvements thanks to the power of the PS5, it was a joy to dive back into the world. I can’t recommend them enough. If you’ve missed playing them, or are visiting the games for the first time, you’re in for a treat”.