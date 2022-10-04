Dead Space gameplay trailer revealed by EA and Motive

Motive and EA have today revealed a first-look at the gameplay for their remake of Dead Space in a brand-new trailer. Along with the trailer reveal, the full details of what players can expect have also been released. From the looks of the trailer, fans of the original will love it, and newcomers will also get a kick out of one of the best sci-fi survival horrors ever made.

The remake has been built from the ground up using the Frostbite game engine for enhanced audio and crisp, detailed visuals to evoke a brand new level of immersion. There will also be newly added narrative elements as players explore the USG Ishimura. In Dead Space, you take on the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer on a routine mission to fix a vast mining starship who uncovers the ship’s crew have been slaughtered and infected, with his girlfriend, Nicole, missing on board.

Dead Space will also feature some key gameplay improvements including the following:

The Peeling System: Necromorphs, monstrosities unlike anything seen before, have been reconstructed around the new Peeling System, which introduces layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter in shocking new ways. And while strategy is key, players will also experience increased opportunities for creativity in how they utilize their variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these horrifying enemies.

The Intensity Director: Dead Space's beautifully crafted, equally haunting world has long been easy for players to get lost in, but now players will truly feel the weight of every mysterious step Isaac takes. The new Intensity Director dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac's path, from Necromorph spawns and how they choose to attack them, to environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles and sound. Isaac's heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state.

An Enhanced Engineering Fantasy: Without weapons or backup, Isaac is forced to defend himself against the Necromorphs by leveraging high-tech mining tools to strategically dismember nightmarish creatures, solve puzzles on his thrilling journey and turn the Ishimura's malfunctioning systems to his advantage. Originally a silent protagonist, players will now hear more from the beloved engineer via new narrative enrichments voiced by Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space™ 2 (2011) and Dead Space™ 3 (2013).

A Fully Interconnected Ishimura: From the start screen to the end credits, players will confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG Ishimura without a single load screen or camera cut ever breaking the immersion. This enormous mining ship has been restored for the remake with new rooms, routes and obstacles while permitting seamless exploration with new UI map controls and an improved locator.

Dead Space launches on January 27, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out the Dead Space gameplay trailer below: