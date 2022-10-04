Overwatch 2 | 10 Tips for Beginners

During any match in Overwatch 2, there’re plenty of fundamental things every new player should bare in mind, however, before you’ve even stepped onto the battlefield, it’s important you know how each hero plays, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and how you can compliment teammates when in the middle of a gunfight. Below, you’ll find some tips for beginners so that you’re first few hours and beyond in Overwatch 2 will be as smooth as possible.

1. Spend time in the practice range

With 35 confirmed heroes in Overwatch 2, there’re going to be a lot of abilities and match strategies to get familiar with. Luckily, not all of them will be unlocked straight away. This will at least give you a chance to get to grips with the heroes available, and the best way to do this is by spending time in the practice range. Nothing is going to prepare you for playing against other players, but at least you’ll become familiar with how heroes move, what abilities they have and how to use them, their cooldowns and the damage they can deal, their AoE, and more. There’s no real threat in the practice range either, so you’re free to take your time and get to grips with the ones that feel good to play as and match your playstyle.

2. Know your role

Heroes in Overwatch 2 all fall into three separate classes: Tank, Damage, and Support. As a tank, you’re responsible for leading the charge, deflecting attention away from teammates, and intimidating the enemy. Damage dealers essentially do just that while finding flanking opportunities to hit the enemy where it hurts. Finally, the Support class will be the unsung heroes of any team, healing allies, buffing their damage, and keeping them alive. Think about how you want to aid your friends or other players, and build your playstyle around that. It’s also important to play the objective in modes like Push or Escort, because it’s not always about eliminations. Know your role, whether that’s how you play as any given hero, and what the match type is asking of you.

3. Have a favourite in each class

It’s going to be tempting to stick with one hero and master every facet of their abilities and playstyle, but having a favourite in each class will help if you don’t get to play as your favourite. You’re not always going to get to play as Sojourn or Hanzo, so pick out others from the different classes so you can still be an asset to your allies. The more you play, the more characters you’ll experiment with, but in the early stages, find at least one hero from each class, and you won’t feel useless during a match. It’ll take time, but it’s worth it in the end.

4. Play with friends or be open to voice chat

Playing Overwatch 2 is at its best when you’re communicating with your teammates. Some of the best moments when playing come from orchestrating a brutal attack that gets buffed by another hero, so talk to your team, work out when to attack, when to move, and how to get the victory regardless of the game mode. In a post on Reddit, the game director stated that they are “looking to add more social systems to Overwatch 2, and a guild system is near the top of the list,” however, you can still play with friends now, and doing so is the ultimate way to enjoy the game at present.

5. Resist the urge to go in guns blazing

Another common urge for new players is to go in guns blazing to rack up kills and feature in the coveted play of the game. The thing is, this isn’t CoD. Victory isn’t all about how many eliminations you get. At its core, Overwatch 2 is a team-based game, where each player compliments another, whether that’s working together through class combos, picking off enemies tactically, or pushing to an objective as an entire unit. Understand what the goal is, and work towards it with patience and unity with others, making sure when those elimination opportunities to arise, you’re ready to pull that trigger. Just remember, you’re not Rambo.

6. Pick your battles

If an enemy tank is on the frontlines with a support like Mercy in tow, it’s probably best to focus your attention elsewhere. Don’t waste ammo trying to kill them, rather move to another target, or think tactically and try and take out the support. Pay attention to your surroundings, too, because there might be other enemy heroes close by that’ll just eliminate you on the spot. Always know when to fight and when to back off. If you’re playing a tank, you’ll likely have more of a chance when engaging, but it’ll still end the same if you don’t think of the repercussions of your actions.

7. Learn the environments

The more time you spend in Overwatch 2, the more familiar you’ll become with the different maps. Pay close attention to certain hiding or flanking spots, remember where high ground is easier to reach, make a mental note of where the health packs are on a map, and memorise the chokepoints. It’s easy to get caught up in the heat of battle and focus solely on the target, but having a firm grasp on the layouts of each map will benefit you in the long run.

8. Harness the ping system

The ping system is a brand new feature in Overwatch 2, and it is designed to help out the entire team locate where the enemy is, where they’re heading, request help, and more. If you are someone who is a little shy about throwing on a headset and chatting with other players, Blizzard’s new feature will be integral to every match you play. It’s easy to use and works incredibly well. For example, if you’re playing as Soldier: 76 and spot Widowmaker close by, you’ll hear his voice telling teammates that Widowmaker is near, as well as getting a visual indication of her location. The OW community has been asking for the ping system for some time, and the developers have listened, so make full use of it.

9. Make use of cover

Being situated in an open space and getting eliminated is frustrating. It’s something you learn early on, but a simple strategy that’ll stay with you forever. Once you’ve begun to learn the layouts of maps, you’ll become familiar with the best cover locations, whether that’s in a building or behind some debris. Cover will soak up enemy bullets and protect you from certain Ultimates, allowing you to emerge from the shadows and get a kill of your own. It’ll also be important to know where the best places to hide are, as the new passive for support allows their health to regenerate over time, so finding cover will make sure you’re regaining vital HP during significant moments throughout matches.

10. Don’t waste your abilities

Managing your abilities and knowing when to use them is one of the most important things you can do in Overwatch 2. If you use an ability too early, its cooldown can leave you vulnerable. If you’re playing a support, make sure you’re in close proximity of an ally as most Ultimates buff damage done or increase health. The better you play when using your basic attacks will fill up your Ultimate meter faster, but that doesn’t mean you should use it as soon as it’s full. Bastion’s new Artillery Strike is a powerful Ultimate, but it’s best used when enemies are huddled together and you’re not in their line of sight, so make sure you’re cautious when pressing Y/Triangle. Whoever you play as, abilities can be a game-changer when used at the right moment, so learn when to execute and never waste them.

That’s our top ten Overwatch 2 Tips for beginners and hopefully, you’ll find them useful and be becoming a pro in no time.