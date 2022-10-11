Persona 4 Golden coming to Switch, PC, and Xbox in January

With Persona 5 Royal just about to hit PC, Switch, and Xbox, Atlus has announced the release dates for Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable on the same formats. Both titles are coming on January 19th, which barely gives newcomers chance to get through Persona 5 Royal, and while we’re expecting Persona 3 Portable to show it’s age, I’d say that Persona 4 Golden stands up as one of the best JRPGs of all time.

Persona 4 Golden actually hit Steam last year in a surprise release, and you can catch the launch trailer and the official blurbs for both games, below:

Persona 4 Golden: They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… This strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist’s new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world. For the first time, enjoy Persona 4 Golden with text in French, Italian, German, and Spanish! Persona 3 Portable: If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next…would you believe me? This unknown time is the “Dark Hour.” Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins, and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. One night, the protagonist is attacked by these Shadows. When all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, their Persona, is awakened. Featuring enhanced graphics, Persona 3 Portable will be available with French, Italian, German, and Spanish text for the first time. It will also be available on PC for the first time via Windows and Steam!

Both games will also be coming to Game Pass for both PC and Xbox, so that’s a nice bonus on top. You just need a full 200+ hours now, and you can play all three of the newly re-released Persona titles.