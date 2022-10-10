Podcast 501: Overwatch 2, Nier: Automata, Elden Ring

How do you do a podcast after you hit episode 500? Well you talk about Elden Ring, for a start, which Lyle has finally bothered to actually play. How kind of him.



But Overwatch 2 is also out, and is having launch problems despite being great — though by the time you hear this / read this, it’s probably fine… right? Elsewhere, Adam has played Nier: Automata again on Switch and is as in love with the game as ever. Of course more listener correspondence comes in this week, so we’ll get to that as well. Thanks!

