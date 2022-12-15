Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gets action trailer to celebrate pre-orders starting

Team Ninja is one of those developers that always makes people pay attention, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is kicking of 2023 with a bang, it seems. With a March 3rd release date, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is one of the earliest masocore titles coming from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, and to celebrate the announcement that pre-orders are now starting, the game has a new trailer.

Should you buy the game before March 16th (digitally or a physical copy) you will get the “Baihu Armor”, while pre-order customers will get that as well as the “Zhuque Armor”. There’s also a limited edition SteelBook “launch edition” which comes with an exclusive collectible case as well as bonus DLC items “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong”.

To celebrate digital pre-orders going live, Koei Tecmo released the electrifying Action Trailer, showcasing never-before-seen bosses, environments, and weapons. The trailer also highlights some of the famed warriors from the Three Kingdoms era who will be making their presence felt throughout the game, including Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, Zhao Yun, and Lu Bu.

Koei Tecmo has a busy start to 2023, as the publisher is also putting out Wild Hearts, the Monster Hunter-style game developed by Omega Force. Meanwhile Team Ninja last released Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which was different, but no less fun that previous titles like Nioh and Nioh 2.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on March 3rd, 2023. It’s also going to be available day one with Xbox Game Pass on console and PC.