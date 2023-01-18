Nobody Saves the World getting new mode and form with 1-year anniversary update

Drinkbox Studios has announced that Nobody Saves the World is getting yet another form along with a new endless dungeon mode, all thanks to a one year anniversary update.

The new form will be a Dino, which Drinkbox says “comes with its own unique abilities and quests, and can be used throughout the entire game. Doing well in the dungeon will also reward players with tickets that can be used to build a commemorative statue of all the game’s forms”.

To unlock the form you’ll need to get the Dino Plushy, and that’s all tied into the Impossible Dungeon mode, as below:

Step right up, and see if you’ve got what it takes to brave the challenges of Magic Jimmy’s Impossible Dungeon! Tucked away in a corner of the Alchemist’s Gorge area, players can test their skills on several floors of increasingly tough combat challenges while racing against the clock to try and get through each challenge as quickly as possible. This mode is perfect for Nobody Saves the World players who are looking for an endless combat challenge and a space to test new form combinations. Conquer the Impossible Dungeon, and be rewarde with the magical Dino Plushy that unlocks the new Dinosaur form!

As you can see above, the form doesn’t require any more unlocking via the other forms, just the Dino Plushy from the impossible dungeon. You can find out all you need to know about forms in our handy guide, but if you need more help we’ve got a complete guide to the entire game that will solve any issues you might have. We’ve even guided the Frozen Hearth DLC for you!

The update is out today on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, GoG, Windows 10 Store, and Steam. As part of the one year anniversary, Nobody Saves the World is also getting a 40% of Steam Daily Deal, which means it’s at the lowest price it’s ever been on Valve’s store.