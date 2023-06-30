Nobody Saves the World plushie announced, Drinkbox titles on sale

Drinkbox Studios has announced a physical edition of Nobody Saves the World, along with a new plushie, other merch, and frankly, a lot more.

Teaming up with Limited Run Games (for a limited time only), the Nintendo Switch and PS4/PlayStation 5 physical editions of Nobody Saves the World are available to pre-order now via this link. There is a deluxe edition for each platform that will come with the game (obviously), but also a sticker sheet, soundtrack (on a real physical CD no less!), a Randy pin, and a collector’s case.

Elsewhere, Drinkbox has teamed up with Makeship to make a Nobody plushie (seen below), which even has a detachable wand. Again, this is a limited offer, and you can grab it from this link.

On top of that, there are new t-shirts (featuring Nobody along with some of the team’s favourite forms), a Nobody enamel pin, and a sticker sheet. If you’re still playing Nobody Saves the World, by the way, make sure you check out our complete guide so you don’t miss out on anything.

Even the DLC is worth playing, as per Chris Hyde’s review, where he scored it 8/10 and said: “Players who tailored their characters not only had more fun but were able to take on some of the game’s harder challenges too. Frozen Hearth feels like a well-considered extension of this ethos, with challenges specifically designed to get you considering loadouts to best suit a particular situation. The new forms offer something new to play around with and integrate well with existing forms. And whilst the challenge of the Colloseum is varied and commands your attention, it is over rather quickly, leaving you wanting a little more”.

Drinkbox Studios has also announced that all of its titles are 75% off for the Steam Summer Sale, and there’s a bundle where you can get all the studio’s games, soundtracks, and DLC content for an extra 10% off when you get them together. There’s also two new t-shirts featuring Guacamelee heroes and villains, a Pollo enamel pin (with spinning legs), and a standee featuring Juan vs the Guacamelee villains. For those wondering, the bundle link is here, and is frankly a ridiculous value for money proposition.