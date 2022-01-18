Nobody Saves the World Mana Fairy locations Part 1

This is the first part of our guide on Mana Fairy locations in Nobody Saves the World. Here we will be detailing the first five Mana Fairies you will find on your journey. Follow the guide below and you’ll be filling up your Mana in no time.

Mana Fairy #1

Mana Fairy Name: Pinkelino

General location: Lost Cape

How to find

The first Mana Fairy that you come across is unmissable, as it sets up the whole Mana Fairy premise and questline in Nobody Saves the World. Pinkelino will appear in front of you and ask you to help before bestowing the Mana upgrade upon you. Simply move West from the starting Lost Cape area to find it in the woods.

Mana Fairy #2

Mana Fairy Name: Onion Pie

General location: Grand Castle

How to find

You will find this next Fairy in a cave, north of the Grand Castle dungeon. However, firstly you will need to beat all the enemies in the cave to access it. Once all the enemies have been cleared out, you will notice a treasure chest you pillage. If you look carefully, there is a small hole in the wall behind it. Use the Rat form to crawl through and find the hidden Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #3

Mana Fairy Name: Trinkets

General location: Wormroot Woods

How to find

This next Mana Fairy will require you to be a bit eagle-eyed. As the location of this one is through a hidden passage in Wormroot Woods. When you get to the small pools of water above and below you, keep moving right. Keep going even though the overhanging trees appear to suggest you can’t, you will walk through a gap and find this hidden Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #4

Mana Fairy Name: Onion Pie

General location: Wormroot Woods

How to find

Once you reach the Wormroot Woods Fast Travel location, you’re very close to this Mana Fairy location. If you’re unsure where the Fast-Travel location is, keep moving east after the Firing Range. Then from the Fast-Travel move north, and then after a while you will come across the next Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #5

Mana Fairy Name: Trinkets

General location: Dead End’s Cemetery

How to find

First, you’ll need to continue your journey east until your reach the Lower Cursehills Fast-Travel point. You’ll know you’ve found it because it’s directly south of the Witch Queen Catacombs dungeon. Once there, keep heading east until you reach Dead End’s Cemetery. The Mana Fairy is right on the eastern cliffside, and watch out for enemies that will appear from the ground to hunt you down as you do so.