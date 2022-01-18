Nobody Saves the World Mana Fairy locations Part 2

Here is the second part of our guide on Mana Fairy locations in Nobody Saves the World. You will be hunting down Mana Fairies #6 to #10 here. Keep following the guide below and you’ll be finding more Fairies, and getting more Mana.

Mana Fairy #6

Mana Fairy Name: Pinkelino

General location: Damptonia

How to find

As you explore Damptonia, you’ll come across a marshy area to the south. There are plenty of enemy swarms here that will hunt you, and it’s unlikely at this point in your adventure you will have unlocked a form that can swim, such as the Turtle or Mermaid. But the next Fairy can be reached on foot. Just keep making your way to the southwest of the area, and you will find the next Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #7

Mana Fairy Name: Knellie

General location: Bloodmoon Grove

How to find

This next Mana Fairy in Nobody Saves the World is quite easy to find. When you first enter Bloodmoon Grove from the south, follow the path west as much as possible. You will eventually come to a small dead-end with a fairy there to top up your Mana

Mana Fairy #8

Mana Fairy Name: Pinkelino

General location: Worship Site

How to find

Keep exploring around Bloodmoon Grove, making your way west when you can, and eventually, you will reach the Worship site. You’ll know you’re there, thanks to the distinctive pentagram markings on the floor and the Fast Travel point you find. From there enter the cave directly north of you, and then you will find the Mana Fairy inside, just to the northeast.

Mana Fairy #9

Mana Fairy Name: Pinkelino

General location: South Sea

How to find

This is the first of a few Mana Fairies where you will need to be able to swim. For this you will need to have unlocked either the Turtle or Mermaid form. If you enter Howling Canyon from the Lower Cursehills, you’ll see a small body of water. Swim into it southwards, and you’ll enter South Sea. Hug the eastern shore of South Sea, and you will uncover a secret entrance. Follow this all the way back up northwards to find this Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #10

Mana Fairy Name: Onion Pie

General location: Damptonia

How to find

Again you’ll need a swimming form to access the Mana Fairy. In Damptonia, with the freedom of swimming, you can navigate with ease. If you head to the far south area of Damptonia, you will find the next Mana Fair flying on a small island there, ready to collect.