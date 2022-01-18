Not far into your adventure in Nobody Saves the World you will come across a Fairy. They will bestow on you a special reward, and give you a boost to your Mana. Your maximum amount of Mana will be increased, and then you are set a brand new Quest to find more of these Fairies. The Quests are as follows:

Quests:

Mana Fairies I: Find Mana Fairies 0/5 (50 XP)

Mana Fairies II: Find more Mana Fairies 5/15 (100 XP) (Requires Mana Fairies I)

Mana Fairies III: Find all of the Mana Fairies 15/35 (150 XP) (Requires Mana Fairies II)

What are Mana Fairies?

Throughout the world of Nobody Saves the World you will come across a group of four Fairies. They are called Pinkelino, Onion Pie, Trinkets, and Knellie. These four Fairies will scatter themselves across the land in 35 different locations. When you find one of them, they will reward you with a further boost to your maximum Mana.

Mana is used to perform all of your form abilities in Nobody Saves the World. As such, increasing your maximum Mana is generally a good idea. Therefore seeking out the Fairies will make your adventure much easier, as you’ll have more Mana to play with and experiment with different loadouts.

Nobody Saves the World Mana Fairy locations

Finding every Mana Fairy in Nobody Saves the World can prove quite difficult. Some are fairly easy to spot whereas others are incredibly well hidden, and may take time to uncover. Thankfully, we’ve done all the hard work for you, and pulled together the locations of all 35 Mana Fairies in Nobody Saves the World. Click the links below to start finding Mana Fairies and boosting your Mana supply: