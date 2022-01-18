Nobody Saves the World Mana Fairy locations Part 4

In this fourth part of our guide on Mana Fairy locations in Nobody Saves the World, we’ll show you the locations of five more Mana Fairies. You will be hunting down Mana Fairies #16 to #20 here. More Mana Fairies mean more Mana for your forms to wreak havoc on your enemies, so be sure to hunt them down.

Mana Fairy #16

Mana Fairy Name: Onion Pie

General location: Rustrock Barren

How to find

This next Mana Fairy can be found in Rustrock Barren. It is found in a cave that is located to the northwest of the Ancient Robot dungeon. Enter the cave and you should see the Mana Fairy right there.

Mana Fairy #17

Mana Fairy Name: Trinkets

General location: Shadowlands

How to find

For the next Mana Fairy in Nobody Saves the World, you will need to exit Rustrock Barren in the far northwest corner. You will move northwards into the Shadowlands area. You won’t be able to move far and instead will only have access to a path that progresses eastwards. Follow this path to come across the next Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #18

Mana Fairy Name: Trinkets

General location: Tarview Lake

How to find

You’ll find this next Mana Fairy in a house in Tarview Lake. To locate the house, being at the Mutown Fast Travel point. Then follow the path south and then stay on it as it moves westwards. When you see a cave to the north, go directly south to find the house.

Mana Fairy #19

Mana Fairy Name: Onion Pie

General location: Tarview Lake

How to find

The next Mana Fairy can be found to the south of Tarview Lake. You will need a swimming form such as the Turtle or Mermaid to access it. Swim south into Tarview Lake. If you head south directly from the previous Mana Fairy, you should find the shore to the south no problem. Enter the cave there, and you will find the Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #20

Mana Fairy Name: Onion Pie

General location: Cloud Canyon

How to find

The final Mana Fairy for this part of the guide is found near the Morningstar Power Plant dungeon. From Mutown, head east into the Cloud Canyon area of the map. Here you will need to move through a series of Poison areas, that have enemies in, so be careful to lose all of your health. Keep moving until you come across a cave. Go through this cave area, and you will come out next to a Fast-Travel point (meaning you don’t have to navigate the poison ever again!) Now head slightly south, and then west, past the Morningstar Power Station until you get to the barrier with the lever to unlock it. At the lever head north to find a house. Head inside and break all the breakables in here to reveal a Mana Fairy.