Nobody Saves the World Mana Fairy locations Part 5

In the next part, our guide on Mana Fairy locations in Nobody Saves the World, showcases another five locations to find Mana Fairies. We’ll be covering Mana Fairies #21 to #25 here. We’re well over halfway to finding every Mana Fairy now, but don’t stop, the more Mana you have, the easier your time in Nobody Saves the World will be.

Mana Fairy #21

Mana Fairy Name: Pinkelino

General location: Meadow Valley

How to find

Once Octavia has opened up the way into Meadow Valley, follow the path northwards and slightly to the east. When you come to a fork in the road, take the north option, and then progress eastwards and you will reach a dead-end. Here you will need to fight off a swarm of powerful enemies. But your reward once the coast is clear is a Mana Fairy.

Mana Fairy #22

Mana Fairy Name: Trinkets

General location: Meadow Valley

How to find

The next Mana Fair is similar to the previous one. You will need to find a dead-end and defeat a group of enemies to be rewarded with a Mana Fairy. From the entrance to Meadow Valley from Octavia’s Lab, head West. Go beyond Coward’s Crater, heading slightly south, but mainly west. You’ll find the dead-end here with a Mana Fairy, and two chests as your reward for defeating the enemies.

Mana Fairy #23

Mana Fairy Name: Knellie

General location: East Meadow Trail

How to find

As you head into East Meadow Trail, you’ll find out quite quickly that you’ll need a swimming form to progress. Transform into either Turtle or Mermaid and swim to the East. You’ll find the Mana Fairy fairly easily on an island as you swim.

Mana Fairy #24

Mana Fairy Name: Pinkelino

General location: Stonefish Village

How to find

This next Mana Fairy is located in the far northeast of the Stonefish Village area, up on a ledge. From the Stonefish Village Fast Travel, head north and west across bridges, before heading back east across the next bridge. Stop here to use the lever to unlock the shortcut back, but keep heading east (and south a little) to cross two further bridges. Then head north and you should be at the Mana Fairy. Use the screenshot above if you get stuck.

Mana Fairy #25

Mana Fairy Name: Pinkelino

General location: North Sea

How to find

Where you entered east into Stonefish Village from the Gilded River, you can also head west to a small watery area known as the North Sea. Here transform into the Turtle, and head south through a small gap in the rocks. Then you’ll want to hug the eastern shoreline until you see a small area of land that houses another Mana Fairy. Beware though as tough monsters will chase you relentlessly here, so be prepared.