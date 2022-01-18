Nobody Saves the World Thieves Guild guide

The Thieves Guild is the final Guild in Nobody Saves the World. You’ll be working for a group of miscreant thieves and doing their bidding to rank up in their gang. The Thieves Guild Quests are a bit of a mixed bag, but will often test your dexterity and problem-solving, unlike most other challenges. Read on to learn all about the Thieves Guild in Nobody Saves the World.

Found

In Tarview Lake. Talk to Guild Leader after rescuing Knife Bro from The Clank dungeon.

Ranks

Lesser Peon: Starting

Starting Senior Peon: Complete 3 Thieves Guild Quests, then speak to Guild Leader

Complete 3 Thieves Guild Quests, then speak to Guild Leader Chief Peon: Complete 7 Thieves Guild Quests, then speak to Guild Leader

Complete 7 Thieves Guild Quests, then speak to Guild Leader Master Fraudster: Complete Thieves Guild III

Nobody Saves the World Thieves Guild Quests

All Guild Quests are found in Thieves Guild, Tarview Lake. Check out the lists below for all the details of the Guild Quests

Ranking Quests

Thieves Guild I (1 / 2): Help members of the Thieves Guild to become a Senior Peon 0/3

Help members of the Thieves Guild to become a Senior Peon 0/3 Thieves Guild I (2 / 2): Talk to the Leader of the Thieves Guild to claim the rank of Senior Peon. 0/1 (100XP)

Talk to the Leader of the Thieves Guild to claim the rank of Senior Peon. 0/1 (100XP) Thieves Guild II (1 / 2): Help members of the Thieves Guild to become Chief Peon 3/7

Help members of the Thieves Guild to become Chief Peon 3/7 Thieves Guild II (2 / 2): Talk to the Leader of the Thieves Guild to claim the rank of Chief Peon. 0/1 (100XP)

Talk to the Leader of the Thieves Guild to claim the rank of Chief Peon. 0/1 (100XP) Thieves Guild III (1 / 3): Meet the Leader of the Thieves Guild near the New Crystal Mines to organize the ceremony. 0/1

Meet the Leader of the Thieves Guild near the New Crystal Mines to organize the ceremony. 0/1 Thieves Guild III (2 / 3): Catch up to Follower 2 and stop her from escaping. 0/1 TIPS TO COMPLETE Start as Turtle and then use Rat for the remainder. Use Gallop when you can, and avoid the Slime that will Slow you down. When you get to the stairs, Follower 2 will be there, use Slime Slide on her until the Guild Leader arrives.

Catch up to Follower 2 and stop her from escaping. 0/1

Thieves Guild III (3 / 3): Speak to the Guild Leader 0/1 (100XP)

General Quests

Fox Collection (1 / 2): Find 4 sets of Disguises in the Unidentified Fallen Object Dungeon

Fox Collection (2 / 2): Return to Lockpix the Fox at the Thieves Guild for your rewards. 0/1 (50XP)

Laser Maze (1 / 2): Meet Follower 1 in the Meadow Trail.

Laser Maze (2 / 2): Complete Follower 1’s challenge in the Amazing Wizard Warrior course. (50XP)

Grand Heist (1 / 3): Meet One Eye in Mutown to begin the heist

Grand Heist (2 / 3): Purchase 4 Discount Daggers from the shopkeeper 0/4 TIPS TO COMPLETE The easiest early unlockable forms to use are Guard, Ranger, Magician, Bodybuilder

Grand Heist (3 / 3): Bring the Discount Daggers to One Eye for your reward 0/1 (50XP) Ward Breaker I: Complete Knife Bro’s challenge at the Thieves Guild (50XP)

Ward Breaker II: Complete Knife Bro’s second challenge at the Thieves Guild (50XP) (Requires Chief Peon) TIPS TO COMPLETE Round One: Use Zombie / Rat (for Dark), and apply Gallop and Water Spray to help hit the targets in time. Positioning for the Dark and Light targets before they appear is key. Round Two: Use Rat. Arrow Flurry both rows of Sharp targets (you will need to position ahead of time best you can). Then quickly Arrow Flurry the Green Wards, Bite the Dark, Water Spray the Light, and Stomp the Blunt. Round Three: Use Ghost. Caltrops the first wave, then Stomp the second. Then use Holy Light and Boo to take down the Light and Dark Wards at the same time.

Bullet Hell (1 / 4): Meet Follower I in the Shadowlands Bone Pile 0/1 (Requires Laser Maze)

Bullet Hell (2 / 4): Follow Follower I to find the crystals. 0/1

Bullet Hell (3 / 4): Find the exit to the Ancient Mines tunnels. 0/1 TIPS TO COMPLETE Use Turtle as he is small and can swim in case you need to hit the water. Use Dodge, but mainly Ethereal as this will cause you to pass through the spikes unharmed. Just watched your Mana. Also, Use Hardened Shell in case you are hit, to ensure you can survive a few mistakes.

Bullet Hell (4 / 4): Return to Follower I at the Thieves Guild 0/1 (50XP)

NEXT GUILD: KNIGHTS GUILD