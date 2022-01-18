Nobody Saves the World Zombie guide

The Zombie is the first undead form in Nobody Saves the World and brings with her a raft of (un)deadly options for you to experiment with. Some of Zombie’s abilities are the best in the game, but only if you know how to use them, and don’t get caught out with some of its key drawbacks. You’ll have to move quickly and purposefully to live with Zombie, but play well with her, and you’ll be tearing through enemies in no time. Find out everything you need to know about Zombie in Nobody Saves the World below.

General Info

Form Name: Zombie

Damage Type: Dark

How to Unlock: Magician Rank C

Signature Ability

Clawmbie: Your bod is rotting! Tap: Swing a claw. Hold: Charge a lunge that does more damage. Restores +10 Mana. (Required Rank F)

Abilities

3% of damage you deal is restored as Health. (Passive) (Requires Rank F) Zombite: Bite your enemies to Infect them. Costs 40 mana. When they die, they join you as a Zombie! Cooldown = 3sec. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Form Quests

Clawmbie I: Hit baddies with Clawmbie. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Heal Familiars with Necromancer’s Blood Pact. 0/15000 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Smiteful Existence) Custom III: Slimy Zombie!: Kill Slowed baddies. 0/30 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: The Fast Kind of Zombie)

Tips

Firstly, Zombie’s health is constantly depleting, so it is a form that shouldn’t be used for simply exploring, or at all when there aren’t enemies about. Otherwise, you’ll find death in Nobody Saves the World with only yourself to blame. To combat your rotting health, you need to attack enemies, as the Zomnomnom passive recoups 3% of all damage dealt as health. It is recommended that you upgrade this skill as you Rank up Zombie to recover even more health per attack. So you ironically need to stay aggressive to stay alive with Zombie. To help you out though, you should also be liberally using the Zombite ability. This infects enemies, which means on death they come back to life as a Zombie Familiar to fight beside you for a time. The more enemies you infect, the more support you can garner, allowing you to deal damage and heal yourself with some friends by your side.

