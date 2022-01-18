Nobody Saves the World Magician guide

The Magician is the first form Nobody Saves the World to introduce Familiars. These are support buddies that will fight alongside you until their health runs out. This provides a different type of tactic as now you can increase the numbers in your side rather than it being a solo fight. Despite this, the Magician is quite a weak attacker and fragile too, compared to say the Guard or Bodybuilder. He can be deadly in the right hands, but this requires an understanding of how he works. Read on below to see how to get the best out of the Magician in Nobody Saves the World.

General Info

Form Name: Magician

Damage Type: Light

How to Unlock: Guard Rank B

Signature Ability

Pick A Card: Cause some paper cuts. Higher cards do more damage. Restore +15 Mana on hit.

Abilities

Stun Powder: All of your attacks build +12 Stun (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

All of your attacks build +12 Stun (Passive) (Requires Rank F) Hat Trick: Pull an animal Familiar out of a hat… to FIGHT BY YOUR SIDE! Costs 35 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Pull an animal Familiar out of a hat… to FIGHT BY YOUR SIDE! Costs 35 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank D) Confetti Bomb: A sparkly bomb with a wide range. Sometimes creates a real bomb. Costs 25 Mana (Active) (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Pick A Card I: Hit baddies with Pick A Card. 0/100 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Hit baddies with Pick A Card. 0/100 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F) Pick A Card II: Use Attack to Pick A Card to hit baddies with the Ace card. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Pick A Card I)

Use Attack to Pick A Card to hit baddies with the Ace card. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Pick A Card I) Pick A Card III: Kill baddies with both Pick A Card and Familiar damage. 0/100 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Pick A Card II)

Kill baddies with both Pick A Card and Familiar damage. 0/100 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Pick A Card II) Stun Powder: Stun baddies. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Stun baddies. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F) Hat Trick I: Hit baddies with Rabbit and Tiger Familiar attacks. (Use Hat Trick to summon Familiars). 0/200 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank D)

Hit baddies with Rabbit and Tiger Familiar attacks. (Use Hat Trick to summon Familiars). 0/200 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank D) Hat Trick II: Hit MORE baddies with Rabbit and Tiger Familiar attacks. 0/300 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Hat Trick I)

Hit MORE baddies with Rabbit and Tiger Familiar attacks. 0/300 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Hat Trick I) Hat Trick III: Hit EVEN MORE baddies with Rabbit and Tiger Familiar attacks. 0/400 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Hat Trick II)

Hit EVEN MORE baddies with Rabbit and Tiger Familiar attacks. 0/400 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Hat Trick II) Custom I: Dark Magician: Hit baddies with Dark damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Hit baddies with Dark damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Custom I: Turtle Power: Hit baddies with Ranger’s Dodge. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Hit baddies with Ranger’s Dodge. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Confetti Bomb I: Hit baddies with Confetti Bomb. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B)

Hit baddies with Confetti Bomb. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B) Confetti Bomb II: Hit 2+ baddies with Confetti Bomb. 0/25 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Confetti Bomb I)

Hit 2+ baddies with Confetti Bomb. 0/25 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Confetti Bomb I) Confetti Bomb III: Kill baddies with the big Bomb. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Kill baddies with the big Bomb. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom II: Run Away! Run Away!: Have 20 Familiars alive at once. 0/1 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Have 20 Familiars alive at once. 0/1 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom II: Zombie Magician: Infect and turn baddies into Zombies with Zombite. 0/50 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Infect and turn baddies into Zombies with Zombite. 0/50 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom III: Spell-Smacked: Kill baddies with Confetti Bomb while you have 3+ Attack Up Buffs.. 0/50 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Zombie Magician)

Kill baddies with Confetti Bomb while you have 3+ Attack Up Buffs.. 0/50 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Zombie Magician) Custom III: Responsible Pet Owner: Heal Familiars. 0/25000 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Run Away! Run Away!)

Tips

Getting the most out of your Familiars is critical with the Magician in Nobody Saves the World. You’ll be pulling out rabbits and tigers to help you, and you’ll want to make sure the Mana investment is worth it. The most important thing to note is that Familiars’ health is always decreasing over time, even if they don’t get hit. As such it’s always a race against time to get the most out of them. Therefore it’s advisable to only pull them out when you’re close to enemies and they can spend their short lifespan hitting enemies for you. As the Magician you will want to be carefully dealing additional damage with Pick A Card to restore your Mana to allow for more Familiars later. Passive Stun is always useful as it roots enemies to the spot, so make the most of this if you see the Yellow Stun icon full up as this means enemies are fully stunned. Be warned though, this effect doesn’t last long, so you’ll need to get in quick. Confetti Bomb is also very useful for crowd control, particularly those with Light Wards. Note, sometimes you’ll pull out a real bomb, which will do more damage and take longer to explode. Bear this in mind during the onscreen carnage.

