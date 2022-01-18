Nobody Saves the World Ranger guide

The Ranger is another human form in Nobody Saves the World, but unlike the Guard, the Ranger is purely a ranged attacking option. In fact, she’ll be the first ranged form you unlock, and so is well worth trying out to get a handle on how you can use ranged offense to keep your enemies at arm’s length. It’ll take some practice because the Ranger is more fragile than the Guard, and has less crowd control options, but with the right approach, she can still be pretty deadly. Read on to discover more about the Ranger in Nobody Saves the World.

General Info

Form Name: Ranger

Damage Type: Sharp

How to Unlock: Rat Rank C

Signature Ability

Charge Arrow: Hold A to add damage, range and piercing. Restores +4 Mana on hit.

Abilities

Poison Tipped: All your attacks build +16 Poison (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Arrow Flurry: Hold to fire a flurry of arrows. Costs 45 Mana/sec. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Dodge: Dodge forward, evading attacks and causing damage. Cooldown: 2.0 sec. (Active) (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Charge Arrow I: Hit baddies with fully charged Arrows. Charge Arrow deals Sharp damage. 0/30 (15FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank F)

Poison Tipped: Poison baddies 0/50 (10 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Charge Arrow II: Hit multiple baddies with one Charge Arrow. Charge Arrow deals Sharp damage. 0/20 (15FP, 50 XP) (Requires Charge Arrow I)

Charge Arrow III: Hit 4 baddies with one Charge Arrow. 0/15 (15FP, 50 XP) (Requires Charge Arrow II)

Mana Recovery: Regenerate Mana with Charge Arrow. Signature attacks recover Mana. 0/300 (5FP, 25 XP) (Requires Rank D)

Arrow Flurry I: Hit baddies with Arrow Flurry. 0/100 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank D)

Arrow Flurry II: Hit a baddy 7 times in one Arrow Flurry. 0/5 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Arrow Flurry I)

Arrow Flurry III: Kill 8 baddies in one Arrow Flurry. 0/8 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Arrow Flurry II)

Custom I: Let Me Be Blunt: Hit Baddies with Blunt Damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Custom I: Ranger Rations: Regenerate Mana with Rat's Scavenge. 0/100 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Dodge I: Use Dodge to avoid attacks from 10 different baddies. Projectiles can be dodged too! (0/10) (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank B)

Dodge II: Grab Money and Health items while Dodging (0/20) (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Dodge I)

Dodge III: Dodge through baddies to deal Sharp damage. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Custom II: Boom Bow: Hit multiple baddies with Rat's Detonate. 0/10 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Custom II: Distant Bravery: Kill baddies while Guard's Bravado is active 0/10 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Custom III: Stunning Tip: Stun baddies with Arrows 0/25 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Distant Bravery)

Custom III: Hunting Buddies: Kill baddies damaged by both Arrows and Familiars 0/30 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Boom Bow)

Tips

As the Ranger, you’ll be firing off arrows at quite a pace to suppress the hordes of enemies looking to take you down. You’ll always fire in the compass direction you are facing so bear that in mind when lining up a shot. Holding down the button to maintain your direction (RB on a controller) helps a lot with other Ranger and other ranged forms unlocked later. Poison tipped is always a good option as it means foes will take extra poison damage without the need to be hit. Arrow Flurry is really quick and powerful but eats your Mana very quickly. Use it when you have an enemy in line you want to take down quickly. And level up Arrow Flurry to cheapen the Mana cost. Dodge is always useful to give you mobility and to prevent you from getting surrounded – something that can prove fatal to ranged forms.

PREVIOUS FORM: EGG

NEXT FORM: HORSE