Nobody Saves the World Egg guide

The Egg is a bit of a unique form in Nobody Saves the World, as it’s one you might not use that often. That said it’s super important to unlocking a key form later in the game. It also possesses a couple of useful abilities which can be used (perhaps on other forms) to give you some decent buffs and options. Its fragile nature means it needs to be used with care if you do choose to use it to fight with. The other key difference with the Egg is that its Form Quests are different from other Forms. To Rank up the Egg, you need to locate the five Nests located around the Nobody Saves the World map.

General Info

Form Name: Egg

Damage Type: Blunt

How to Unlock: Rat Rank B

Signature Ability

Egg Roll: Hold attack: Charge and roll into baddies, but watch out for walls. Restores +12 Mana. (Requires Rank F)

Abilities

Hardened Shell: Never lose more than 1/3rd of your Max Health from a single hit. (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Never lose more than 1/3rd of your Max Health from a single hit. (Passive) (Requires Rank F) Incubate: Hold: Recover 75 Health/sec. Deals Light damage to nearby Baddies. Cost 25 Mana/sec (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Hold: Recover 75 Health/sec. Deals Light damage to nearby Baddies. Cost 25 Mana/sec (Active) (Requires Rank D) Custom Ability Slot: The Egg can now equip an additional ability from other Forms (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

This nest is too hot!: Cozy up under a big bird’s butt (1 / 5) (20FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

This nest is too cold!: Cozy up under a big bird’s butt (2 / 5) (40FP, 50XP) (Requires This nest is too hot!)

This nest isn’t in a good school district!: Cozy up under a big bird’s butt (3 / 5) (60FP, 50XP) (Requires This nest is too cold!)

This nest has no cute restaurants in the neighborhood!: Cozy up under a big bird’s butt (4 / 5) (80FP, 50XP) (Requires This nest isn’t in a good school district!)

This nest is just right!: Cozy up under a big bird’s butt (5 / 5) (100FP, 50XP) (Requires This nest has no cute restaurants in the neighborhood!)

Tips

The Egg should really just be used when you locate a nest to level it up, as there are much better attacking options out there, without the risk of using Egg Roll and hitting a wall. That said some of the Egg abilities are actually really useful once you can use them on other forms. Hardened Shell is particularly useful against tough enemies or bosses, as it stops you from losing all of your health in one go, and becomes even stronger once upgraded. Incubate is also useful for swarms of Light Warded enemies and for restoring Health on the fly at the cost of Mana.

