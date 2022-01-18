Nobody Saves the World Guard guide

The Guard is the first human form you will unlock in Nobody Saves the World. It’s a decent melee all-rounder with decent attack and defence stats to start off with. As you Rank him up you’ll unlock some interesting options to mess about with, which give you more flexibility than what the Rat gave you previously. Read on below to discover more about the Guard form in Nobody Saves the World and tips to get the best out of him.

General Info

Form Name: Guard

Damage Type: Sharp

How to Unlock: Rat Rank C

Signature Ability

Sword Slash: A slashing sword attack. Restores +5 Mana. (Requires Rank F)

Abilities

Bravado: 20% of attack damage is dealt as an extra Sharp attack while below 30% Max Health (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Form Quests

Sword Slash I: Sword Slash baddies. Sword Slash deals Sharp damage 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Sword Slash baddies. Sword Slash deals Sharp damage 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F) Bravado: Kill baddies with Bravado’s +20% attack bonus. Bonus is active while health is low. 0/10 (10FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Regenerate Mana with Sword Slash. Signature attacks recover Mana. 0/300 (5FP, 25 XP) (Requires Rank D) Stomp I: Stomp Baddies. 0/25 (15FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank D)

Range Attacker: Defeat baddies with ranged abilities 0/30 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom III: Protect and Attack: Kill baddies with both Sword Slash and Familiar damage. 0/30 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Sick Sword)

Tips

The Guard is a solid form to use throughout your adventure if you prefer standard melee attacking. His signature Sword Slash has decent range and swing to clear multiple enemies and once and his base stats means he can take a few hits before getting into danger. His Stomp is superb for clearing out the area if you get surrounded and doubly useful for clearing Blunt Wards. Shield Bash can be useful but requires you to learn the range attack patterns of enemies when sometimes attack is the best form of defence.

