Nobody Saves the World Rat guide

The Rat form will be the first one you unlock in your adventure in Nobody Saves the World. It is essential for navigating small spaces, and is the only form small enough to squeeze through the small gaps in the dungeon you find yourself in, early in your journey. Being the first full form you unlock in Nobody Saves the World, the Rat introduces a swathe of various options for you to experiment with and is a solid form choice throughout the early adventure.

General Info

Form Name: Rat

Damage Type: Dark

How to Unlock: Nobody Rank D

Signature Ability

Gnaw: Go to town with your little chompers! Restores 4 Mana and builds +15 Poison on hit. (Requires Rank F)

Abilities

Scavenge: Health items also restore +8 Mana. (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Health items also restore +8 Mana. (Passive) (Requires Rank F) Consume: 30% OF Consume damage is leeched as Health. Cooldown: 2.5 sec. Costs 30 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

30% OF Consume damage is leeched as Health. Cooldown: 2.5 sec. Costs 30 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank D) Detonate Poison: Explode all Poisoned baddies on screen. Costs 20 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Gnaw I: Gnaw Baddies 0/50 (20FP, 50XP) (Rank F)

Gnaw Baddies 0/50 (20FP, 50XP) (Rank F) Gnaw II: Poison baddies with Gnaw 0/20 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Gnaw I)

Poison baddies with Gnaw 0/20 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Gnaw I) Gnaw III: Gnaw MORE Baddies 0/300 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Gnaw II)

Gnaw MORE Baddies 0/300 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Gnaw II) Mana Recovery: Regenerate Mana with Gnaw. 0/300 (5FP, 25XP) (Requires Rank D)

Regenerate Mana with Gnaw. 0/300 (5FP, 25XP) (Requires Rank D) Consume I: Consume Poisoned baddies. (Gnaw until Poison is fully applied) 0/15 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Consume Poisoned baddies. (Gnaw until Poison is fully applied) 0/15 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D) Consume II: Restore MORE Health with Consume. Consuming baddies restores Health 0/2000 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Consume I)

Restore MORE Health with Consume. Consuming baddies restores Health 0/2000 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Consume I) Consume III: Kill baddies damaged by Consume 0/25 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Consume II)

Kill baddies damaged by Consume 0/25 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Consume II) Scavenge: Regenerate Mana with the Scavenge Passive. Pick up Health to trigger Scavenge. (5FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C)

Regenerate Mana with the Scavenge Passive. Pick up Health to trigger Scavenge. (5FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C) Custom I: Sharp Claws: Hit Baddies with Sharp damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Hit Baddies with Sharp damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Custom I: Sick Specimen: Poison baddies faster with the Ranger’s Poison Tipped Passive. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Poison baddies faster with the Ranger’s Poison Tipped Passive. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Detonate I: Once a baddy is Poisoned, use Detonate to explode it. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B)

Once a baddy is Poisoned, use Detonate to explode it. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B) Detonate II: Hit multiple baddies with one Detonate 0/5 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Detonate I)

Hit multiple baddies with one Detonate 0/5 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Detonate I) Detonate III: Detonate 3 Poisoned baddies at once 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shards)

Detonate 3 Poisoned baddies at once 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shards) Custom II: Cruel and Unusual: Hit Poisoned baddies with Ranger’s Arrow Flurry. 0/75 (25 FP, 20XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shards)

Hit Poisoned baddies with Ranger’s Arrow Flurry. 0/75 (25 FP, 20XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shards) Custom II: Rat Stomp: Knock baddies away with Guard’s Stomp. 0/50 (25 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shards)

Knock baddies away with Guard’s Stomp. 0/50 (25 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shards) Custom III: Tiny Whirlwind: Hit baddies with Bodybuilder’s Flex. 0/150 (50 FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Cruel and Unusual)

Hit baddies with Bodybuilder’s Flex. 0/150 (50 FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Cruel and Unusual) Custom III: Strong Detonation: Hit baddies with Detonate while you have 3+ Attack Up Buffs. 0/15 (50 FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Rat Stomp)

Tips

The Rat form instantly feels like a step up from the Nobody form you begin with. Its attacks are quick, pack a punch, and can instill a poison effect over time. You’ll find yourself going in quick with Gnaw to do damage, and backing it up with residual poison. You can then tactfully use Consume to restore health that you will lose because you’ve had to get up close and personal. Detonate is great for clearing crowds that have been poisoned, especially if you find yourself surrounded by a swarm.

PREVIOUS FORM: NOBODY

NEXT FORM: GUARD