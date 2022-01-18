Nobody Saves the World Bodybuilder guide

Check out those abs, because the Bodybuilder is here in Nobody Saves the World to flash the flesh! As his pecks and bum cheeks bounce to the music, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Bodybuilder is all style over substance. However, there are plenty of strategies to go alongside the brawn and decent stats that the Bodybuilder brings. Read on to discover how you can get the most out of the Bodybuilder in Nobody Saves the World.

General Info

Form Name: Bodybuilder

Damage Type: Blunt

How to Unlock: Ranger Rank B

Signature Ability

Bench Press: A slow, big hit. Probably not how barbells are meant to be used. Restores +15 Mana.. (Required Rank F)

Abilities

Strongman: Attacks that knock Baddies away gain the Impact effect (Baddies take Blunt damage when knocked into walls or each other.) Impact damage +100% (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Strongman: Attacks that knock Baddies away gain the Impact effect (Baddies take Blunt damage when knocked into walls or each other.) Impact damage +100% (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Pump Up: Pump those muscles! Hits nearby baddies with 20 Blunt damage. Grants 1 Attack Up Buff. Costs 50 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Flex: Hold: Create a flurry of fists. Costs 20 Mana + 40 Mana/sec. Cooldown – 3sec. (Active) (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Bench Press I: Bench Press baddies. 0/50 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank F)

Bench Press I: Bench Press baddies. 0/50 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank F)

Bench Press II: Bench Press MORE baddies. 0/150 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Bench Press I)

Bench Press III: Hit 5 baddies with one Bench Press.. 0/15 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Bench Press II)

Strongman: Deal Impact damage with Strongman. Knock baddies into walls and other baddies to deal Impact damage. 0/1000 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank F)

Pump Up I: Use Pump up to gain 1 Attack Up Buff and kill baddies with Bench Press while Buffed. 0/30 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank D)

Pump Up II: Hit baddies with Pump Up! Use near baddies to deal Blunt damage. 0/50 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Pump Up I)

Pump Up III: Repeatedly use Pump Up to gain 3+ Attack Up Buffs and kill baddies with any ability while Buffed. 0/20 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Pump Up II)

Custom I: Sharp Muscled: Hit baddies with Sharp damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Custom I: Sweaty Stomp: Hit baddies with Guard's Stomp. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Flex I: Hit baddies with Flex. 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B)

Flex II: Hit MORE baddies with Flex. 0/200 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Flex I)

Flex III: Hit 5 baddies in one Flex. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Custom II: Shot Put: Defeat baddies with ranged attacks 0/30 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Custom II: Stun Guns: Stun baddies. 0/30 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Custom III: Runner's High: Impact baddies with Horse's Gallop and Strongman 0/200 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Shot Put)

Custom III: Swole Tail: Impact baddies with Mermaid's Tail Swipe and Strongman 0/50 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Stun Guns)

Tips

The Bodybuilder is the archetypal tank form in Nobody Saves the World. His attacks are powerful but slower than other forms. They also pack a punch in quite a wide area too meaning he can deal with multiple enemies at once with relative ease. However, if he gets surrounded quickly his slow moves will be his downfall, so it’s important to be prepared. Bench Press will fire out in a large area ahead of him, so use that to your advantage. Strongman works similar to the Horse‘s Kick Back move in terms of dealing Impact damage if enemies hit each other or walls, which can be another tactic. Pump Up is a great move to give you more attack power, especially if you know you can get a few hits in. And you’ll need to restore the Mana it costs to keep using. Flex is decent, but by the time you’ve unlocked it, you’ll likely be OK at dealing with crowds, which is Flex’s real plus point. However, moving around with it does mean you’re constantly doing AoE attacks which can be useful in certain large swarms that can be hard to damage all at once or hordes with Blunt Wards.

PREVIOUS FORM: SLUG

NEXT FORM: TURTLE