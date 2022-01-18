Nobody Saves the World Slug guide

The Slug is an interesting form to use in Nobody Saves the World. It moves quite slowly – as Slugs do – and is quite weak in comparison to other forms, so it might seem like a poor choice for your adventure. However it has plenty of options up its proverbial sleeve to deal with different situations, and its abilities combo well with each other to deal with plenty of enemies. It’ll take time to master the Slug in Nobody Saves the World, but the tips below will give you all the help you’ll need.

General Info

Form Name: Slug

Damage Type: Light

How to Unlock: Ranger Rank C

Signature Ability

Tear Burst: Hold attack to Charge up a barrage of tears. Keep attack held to continue firing. Charge Time: 0.5 Sec. Restore +8 Mana. (Required Rank F)

Abilities

Slug’s Secret: Crits do +25% extra damage vs Status-afflicted baddies (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Crits do +25% extra damage vs Status-afflicted baddies (Passive) (Requires Rank F) Slime Slide: Hold: Charge to slide quickly on a trail of slick snail snot! Trail applies Slow. Move Speed +100%. Costs 25 Mana/sec. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Hold: Charge to slide quickly on a trail of slick snail snot! Trail applies Slow. Move Speed +100%. Costs 25 Mana/sec. (Active) (Requires Rank D) Blob Lob: Lob a blob of slime that damages and Slows baddies. Costs 35 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Tear Burst I: Hold attack to Hit Slowed baddies with Tear Burst. Slug leaves a trail that Slows baddies. 0/100 (20 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Hold attack to Hit Slowed baddies with Tear Burst. Slug leaves a trail that Slows baddies. 0/100 (20 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F) Tear Burst II: Hit MORE Slowed baddies with Tear Burst. (Hold attack to keep firing!). 0/200 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Tear Burst I)

Hit MORE Slowed baddies with Tear Burst. (Hold attack to keep firing!). 0/200 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Tear Burst I) Tear Burst III: Shoot 20 tears into one baddy in a single Tear Burst. 0/1 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Tear Burst II)

Shoot 20 tears into one baddy in a single Tear Burst. 0/1 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Tear Burst II) Slug’s Secret: Crit Status-afflicted baddies. (Slug’s Secret adds Crit damage vs Status’d baddies) 0/15 (10FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank F)

Crit Status-afflicted baddies. (Slug’s Secret adds Crit damage vs Status’d baddies) 0/15 (10FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank F) Slime Slide I: Sprint with Slime Slide! Hold to slide longer. 0/100 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank D)

Sprint with Slime Slide! Hold to slide longer. 0/100 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank D) Slime Slide II: Slow baddies with Slime Slide! 0/50 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Slime Slide I)

Slow baddies with Slime Slide! 0/50 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Slime Slide I) Slime Slide III: Slow 5 baddies with one Slime Slide! 0/5 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Slime Slide II)

Slow 5 baddies with one Slime Slide! 0/5 (15 FP, 50 XP) (Requires Slime Slide II) Custom I: Hard Slug: Hit baddies with Blunt damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Hit baddies with Blunt damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Custom I: Rad Racula: Recover Mana with Horse’s Horsepower. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Recover Mana with Horse’s Horsepower. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Blob Lob I: Hit baddies with Blob Lob. Hold to charge range and damage! 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B)

Hit baddies with Blob Lob. Hold to charge range and damage! 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B) Blob Lob II: Hit Slowed baddies with Blob Lob. 0/30 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Blob Lob I)

Hit Slowed baddies with Blob Lob. 0/30 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Blob Lob I) Blob Lob III: Hit 5 baddies with one Blob Lob. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Hit 5 baddies with one Blob Lob. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom II: Sick Slime: Kill baddies with Poison damage 0/25 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Kill baddies with Poison damage 0/25 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom II: Let me Wash that Off: Hit Slowed baddies with Turtle’s Water Spray. 0/250 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Hit Slowed baddies with Turtle’s Water Spray. 0/250 (25FP, 50XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom III: Away! Away!: Hit Slowed baddies with Mermaid’s Tail Swipe 0/50 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Sick Slime)

Hit Slowed baddies with Mermaid’s Tail Swipe 0/50 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Sick Slime) Custom III: Escargot Croquette: Crit baddies with Robot’s Ravager Rocket 0/50 (50FP, 50XP) (Requires Custom II: Let me Wash that Off)

Tips

The key to winning with Slug in Nobody Saves the World is knowing his limitations, and then using his strengths to your advantage. He is quite weak, moves slowly and his Tear Burst takes time before it starts firing which leaves you vulnerable. However, he is constantly excreting slug slime behind him when he moves which will Slow enemies. And using Slime Slide increases your movement speed (to also get you out of a pinch) but also to cover a wider area with slime. Couple this with the Slug’s Secret passive that maximises Crits on status-inflicted enemies (like Slow!) and you suddenly have a much more powerful form. Slowed enemies make them easier to hit too or flank around them for safety. Blob Lob is the Slug AoE attack for clearing multiple enemies and is particularly useful against Light Warded enemies. You can affect how far you shoot it by how long you hold down the corresponding button. So practice this to ensure you always hit your target in the heat of battle.

PREVIOUS FORM: MAGICIAN

NEXT FORM: BODYBUILDER