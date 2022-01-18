Nobody Saves the World Robot guide

We’ve seen a lot of forms in Nobody Saves the World, but the Robot is the first and only artificial form. Being a mechanical being it is very sturdy and offers some of the best defensive stats in the game. Its skills also look to further bolster its defensive capabilities. That said, don’t be fooled into thinking the Robot doesn’t pack a punch, because it certainly does. It also has some interesting skills that work well together in tandem to wreck the lives of your enemies in a satisfying fashion. To understand how to get the best from the Robot form in Nobody Saves the World, check out the information below.

General Info

Form Name: Robot

Damage Type: Light

How to Unlock: Turtle Rank C, Monk Rank C, Zombie Rank C

Signature Ability

Lightning Drill: Tap Attack: Punch with the drill. Hold Attack: Continuously spin the drill. Restores +2.5 Mana. (Required Rank F)

Abilities

Steel Plated: Reduce damage taken by 0.75% of your Max Health and deal 8 base Sharp damage to surrounding baddies. (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Reduce damage taken by 0.75% of your Max Health and deal 8 base Sharp damage to surrounding baddies. (Passive) (Requires Rank F) Ravager Rocket: Fires a rocket that transforms after 0.5 secs. Transformed rocket has a 100% Crit chance. Costs 40 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Fires a rocket that transforms after 0.5 secs. Transformed rocket has a 100% Crit chance. Costs 40 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank D) Tempest Barrage: Hold: Fire a barrage of homing missiles at nearby baddies. Cost 6 Mana/missile. (Active) (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Lightning Drill I: Punch baddies with Lightning Drill. Press Attack to punch with Lightning Drill. 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Punch baddies with Lightning Drill. Press Attack to punch with Lightning Drill. 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F) Lightning Drill II: Drill baddies with Lightning Drill. Hold Attack to drill with Lightning Drill. 0/500 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Lightning Drill I)

Drill baddies with Lightning Drill. Hold Attack to drill with Lightning Drill. 0/500 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Lightning Drill I) Lightning Drill III: Kill baddies with Lightning Drill. 0/30 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Lightning Drill II)

Kill baddies with Lightning Drill. 0/30 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Lightning Drill II) Steel Plated: Reduced damage taken with Steel-Plated. Steel-Plated passively reduces damage taken. 0/30 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Reduced damage taken with Steel-Plated. Steel-Plated passively reduces damage taken. 0/30 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F) Ravager Rocket I: Crit baddies with a Ravager Rocket. Rocket transforms after 1 second and always Crits. 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Crit baddies with a Ravager Rocket. Rocket transforms after 1 second and always Crits. 0/50 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D) Ravager Rocket II: Crit 3+ baddies with a Ravager Rocket. Rocket transforms after 1 second and always Crits. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Ravager Rocket I)

Crit 3+ baddies with a Ravager Rocket. Rocket transforms after 1 second and always Crits. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Ravager Rocket I) Ravager Rocket III: Kill 3+ baddies with Ravager Rockets. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Ravager Rocket II)

Kill 3+ baddies with Ravager Rockets. 0/10 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Ravager Rocket II) Custom I: It Slices! It Dices!: Hit baddies with Sharp damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Hit baddies with Sharp damage. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Custom I: Debuff Protocol: Apply Status Effects with Lightning Drill, Ravager Rocket, or Tempest Barrage. 0/25 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Apply Status Effects with Lightning Drill, Ravager Rocket, or Tempest Barrage. 0/25 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found) Tempest Barrage I: Hit baddies with Tempest Barrage. Hold to fire Tempest Missiles. 0/100 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Hit baddies with Tempest Barrage. Hold to fire Tempest Missiles. 0/100 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D) Tempest Barrage II: Kill baddies with Tempest Barrage. 0/25 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Tempest Barrage I)

Kill baddies with Tempest Barrage. 0/25 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Tempest Barrage I) Tempest Barrage III : Kill 12 baddies in one Tempest Barrage. 0/12 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Tempest Barrage II)

: Kill 12 baddies in one Tempest Barrage. 0/12 (15 FP, 50XP) (Requires Tempest Barrage II) Custom II: Uh… That’s People Food: Recover Mana with Rat’s Scavenge. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Recover Mana with Rat’s Scavenge. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom II: Defend and Destroy: Kill baddies while you have a Defense UP Buff. 0/20 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Kill baddies while you have a Defense UP Buff. 0/20 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard) Custom III: Judgement Day: Kill baddies with Rogue’s Cloak & Dagger. 0/20 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Defend and Destroy)

Kill baddies with Rogue’s Cloak & Dagger. 0/20 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Defend and Destroy) Custom III: Electrical Backfire: Kill baddies with Monk’s Smite. 0/50 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Uh… That’s People Food)

Tips

The Robot is another tank of Nobody Saves the World, like the Bodybuilder. It can take plenty of hits and dish out damage too. The Lightning Drill is a melee attack but it actually has decent range, meaning you can literally keep enemies at arm’s length and still deal good damage. Steel Plated is a super useful passive ability as it simply gives you more defence for free. It also deals back Sharp damage back to enemies as well, meaning you’re actually dangerous to attack too! Ravager Rocket can be used as a bog-standard range attack to clear out enemies just out of reach of your drill. However, if you shoot it from distance, and let it fly through the air for a second it’ll transform and guarantee a Crit hit, dealing much more damage. Therefore where possible use a Ravager Rocket from a fair distance to get the most damage from your Mana investment. Tempest Barrage is great for dealing damage to large groups around Robot. The missiles will home in on enemies meaning you don’t have to worry about where they are or facing the right way, you just have to have enough Mana to keep the barrage going. The additional Dark damage is great for dealing with Dark Wards as well.

PREVIOUS FORM: GHOST

NEXT FORM: NECROMANCER