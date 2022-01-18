Nobody Saves the World Monk guide

The Monk is a seasoned warrior and in Nobody Saves the World and a spiritual being as well. His attacks are strong, varied, can pack a punch, and offer lots of different options. He’s also quite a speedy character too, second only in speed to the Horse form in the entire game. The Monk, therefore, is well worth checking out when you finally unlock him. Check out below to learn more about the Monk in Nobody Saves the World.

General Info

Form Name: Monk

Damage Type: Blunt

How to Unlock: Horse Rank A, Magician Rank A

Signature Ability

Palm Pummel: Attack: Hit baddies with your palms! Hold: Charge a blast that restores Mana. Restores +25 Mana and builds +15 Stun. (Required Rank F)

Abilities

Smite: 10% chance to strike baddies with a lightning bolt when damaged or healed. Builds +25 Stun. (Passive) (Requires Rank F)

Holy Light: Bathe baddies in a damaging Holy Light for 3.5 sec. Costs 80 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank D)

Bless Me: Heal yourself and Familiars for 20% Max Health. Cooldown 45 sec. Costs 50 Mana. (Active) (Requires Rank B)

Form Quests

Palm Pummel I: Hit baddies with Palm Pummel. 0/50 (20FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Palm Pummel II: Hit baddies with a charged Palm Pummel. Hold and release attack to charge. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Palm Pummel I)

Palm Pummel III: Hit baddies with both palms for 200% damage. Press Attack 3 times to use both palms. 0/75 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Palm Pummel II)

Smite: Hit baddies with Smite. Smite can trigger when you are hurt or healed 0/15 (10FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank F)

Holy Light I: Hit 8 different baddies with one use of Holy Light. 0/5 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank D)

Holy Light II: Kill baddies damaged by Holy Light. 0/50 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Holy Light I)

Holy Light III: Kill baddies damaged with Holy Light. 0/25 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Holy Light II)

Custom I: Rogue Monk: Break enemy Wards with Sharp or Dark damage. 0/25 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Custom I: Poison Light: Poison baddies with Holy Light. 0/75 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires Rank C, Marty Jack found)

Bless Me I: Heal yourself with Bless Me. 0/3 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Rank B)

Bless Me II : Heal yourself MORE with Bless Me. 0/5 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Bless Me I)

Bless Me III: Heal yourself EVEN MORE with Bless Me. 0/10 (15FP, 50XP) (Requires Bless Me II)

Custom II: Monk Stomp: Kill baddies with Guard's Stomp. 0/30 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Custom II: Inner Strength: Kill baddies while you have 2+ Attack Up Buffs. 0/50 (25FP, 50 XP) (Requires giving Octavia 3 Gem Shard)

Custom III: Bless You: Heal Familiars. 0/10000 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Monk Stomp)

Custom III: Boldly Bald: Reduce damage with Robot's Steel Plated. 0/150 (50FP, 50 XP) (Requires Custom II: Inner Strength)

Tips

The Monk is a nimble and powerful form in Nobody Saves the World. His Palm Pummel not only restores Mana but also builds up Stun on enemies, which is always useful. It does require charging, so remember this as you position yourself near enemies. Smite is a great passive ability as it strikes enemies with a lightning bolt occasionally, dealing extra Stun. Holy Light is particularly useful against a swarm of enemies that surround you, and even more so if they have a Light Ward too. Use it when Palm Pummel won’t get you out of trouble. Bless Me is also useful as it essentially allows you to heal 20% of your Health. It’s always useful to have as a backup if things get desperate, just note the long cooldown, so you aren’t invincible with it.

